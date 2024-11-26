Configuration Manager
Nexer Engineering Process AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Engineering Process AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a journey where the focus is on development with passion and execution? We are now looking for a Software Configuration Manager who thrives on challenges and wants to be part of safe and supportive teams where humor and joy take place in everyday work!
About Nexer Engineering Process
We provide expertise and resources in the process and configuration of engineering products. It can be the release and configuration of embedded software in vehicles, both within the client's development organization and in production and aftermarket.
Our mission is not only to support our customers in the best possible way but also to be THE team where we support each other to be better every day. In the team, we value knowledge-sharing, caring, and daring. This way, we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to our personal career goals.
The role
As a consultant, you will work with one of our long-term, qualified, and challenging assignments. In the assignment as a Software Configuration Manager, you play an important part in the software release pipeline, delivery of new features, and creating software configurations for one of our client's range of products. Examples of responsibilities are managing the configuration needed for software, meeting the requirements of specific products, and relevant documentation.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you are independent and responsible, structured, and have a great interest in technology. You are communicative, enjoy working with others in a team and have a wide range of contacts. You have a strong can-do attitude, a learning and problem-solving mindset, and the ability to drive tasks to completion.
In addition to your personal qualities, you need:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical, and Electronics Engineering
Very good understanding of Continuous Integration and software toolchains
Work experience in Embedded Software engineering
Knowledge of automotive technology
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Experience with working in a global and cross-functional organization
Application
You are welcome to submit your application below. We do not have the opportunity to receive applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the service or Nexer, please contact Robert Lövström at robert.lovstrom@nexergroup.com
ABOUT NEXER GROUP
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Engineering Process AB
(org.nr 559441-9029)
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9032138