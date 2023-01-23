Configuration Manager
2023-01-23
We are looking for a Configuration Manager for our client in the automotive industry.
Work description:
• Be responsible to ensure timely delivery of future products.
• Shape and define how the client releases software.
• Refine the release processes, ensuring the right balance of agility with quality
• Develop new Release Management Dashboards and related tools to ensure complete transparency and up-to-the-minute information on the status of releases
• Manage the end-to-end release workflows and detailed steps to ensure on-time and effective delivery of high-quality releases
• Partner with key stakeholders to define release plans for upcoming release
• Be the interface between Product Management and Development during the release planning and roadmap definition processes.
• Work closely with development team(s) to resolve build problems/merge conflicts and to integrate the QA process with the overall CI/CD pipeline / Agile software development life cycle
• Work very closely with the CI/CD and Test team to increase the amount of automated testing done for each build
• Oversee pre and post release tasks to ensure adherence to quality control processes.
Skills required:
• You can easily collaborate with others
• Proven leadership skills
• Excellent communicational skills
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Driven with a can-do attitude
• Highly organized, analytical
• Technically-curiosity and always eager to learn
• Minimum 5 years of work experience of Configuration management position dealing with agile development processes and continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD)
• Experience of both On-premise and Cloud-based product releases
• Familiar with modern development and release management tools such as Jira, Bitbucket, Github, Jenkins, Artifactory, DockerHub, Confluence
• Proven track record of managing multiple project deliverables in a fast-paced international environment
• Ability to assesses technical risk for complex issues and decide best course of action
Ability to define and track success metrics
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-22
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Configuration Manager".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2
417 01 GÖTEBORG
