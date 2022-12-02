Configuration Manager
2022-12-02
Applied Configuration Manager
We are looking for CMs with experience in large scale SW development.
You will support, operate, do reviews of the existing and upcoming features for SW Package, SDB, Integration manifest etc. and educate the community/users on the feature it self i. e. nurse, evolve and educate.
Responsibilities:
1st line support - Software package reviews and git/gerrit support.
2nd line support - Troubleshoot problems and eventually create stories to modify scripts for development.
Development - Our sw-packages related features in our backlog.
Work with concept - strategic work, collaboration with different stakeholders, educate ARTs etc.
Data coordination - secure that needed data is available in the system on time and with correct format. Så ansöker du
