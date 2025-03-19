Configuration Management Engineer, Trollhättan
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan Visa alla datajobb i Trollhättan
2025-03-19
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlskoga
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Configuration Management Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Configuration Management Engineer
About VIPAS:
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
As a Configuration Management Engineer, you have primary responsibility for running and supporting one or more of our customer's projects with configuration management, i.e. planning, development, production, delivery and modification of our products. You ensure that product data is complete, updated in the configuration management system and traceable throughout the product's life cycle. The role is central and important for our projects and products to meet the requirements for order and order of safety-critical products in the industry we operate in. Product data is used in relationships with various customers both internally and externally.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and oversee configuration management for one or more customer projects, encompassing planning, development, production, delivery, and modifications.
Ensure that all product data is accurate, up-to-date, and traceable throughout the product lifecycle.
Collaborate with various departments, including manufacturing, product development, customers, and suppliers, to maintain seamless communication and data alignment.
Uphold compliance with industry standards and internal processes for safety-critical products.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken (essential for this role).
Experience in configuration management or quality assurance.
Familiarity with PLM tools such as SAP or Teamcenter is highly desirable.
Strong problem-solving skills, adaptability, and a solution-oriented mindset.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9232194