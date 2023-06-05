Computer Vision Engineer Edge
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
You will collaborate with a cross-functional group of experts from automation, control, materials flow, factory design, software engineering and machine learning to design and implement software systems which allow us to implement a highly automated production process, collect complete data from both manufacturing and battery systems, and develop innovative applications which optimize our processes and products.
This is a greenfield project in a complex field, which requires a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We believe you are a person who is highly motivated by solving problems and taking pride in your area of expertise.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
You will build and employ a variety of tools for visualizing, debugging, and validating various layers in the vision pipeline
You will compose algorithms to process massive amounts of manufacturing data for inline and offline processing
Develop, test, and deploy state of the art software systems for automation, data collection and machine learning application
Test, install, validate, and improve camera systems in the factory
Collaborate with a cross-functional group of experts across the company to make sure we build the right things together for the right reasons
Keep up with the state of the art in software, distributed systems, and engineering processes, as well as develop more domain knowledge in related areas (among others, automation, battery manufacturing and connectivity)
Develop software that runs on hundreds of cameras in the factory as well as quick prototyping on one-off solution using rapid prototyping
The person we are looking for is flexible, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work every day across our R&D labs and factories. Our organization values are great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit, and a sense of humor.
Experience requirements
5+ years of industry experience writing production-level C/C++, Python, or Go. Experience with real-time systems and generic programming are highly desirable.
Experience with computer vision projects, OpenCV library.
Strong mathematical fundamentals, including linear algebra, vector calculus, probability, and statistics.
Basic Git knowledge: creating and merging branches, cherry-picking commits, examining the diff between two hashes. More advanced Git usage is a plus
Ability to write, maintain and ship low level camera driver code
Strong knowledge about industrial optics, lighting, and image generation
Experience with cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP)
Experience with linescan cameras
General understanding of battery production process
Experience with databases (DynamoDB, SQL) and querying tools Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-05
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7852173