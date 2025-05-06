Computer Vision Engineer / Advanced Content Creation
2025-05-06
About the job
Develop Computer Vision (CV) related tools and solutions for creating and maintaining large-scale interactive experiences combining Sony IP and technology.
Create tools to easily setup and maintain the Computer Vision (CV) related capture and tracking solutions in both temporary and permanent installations.
Work closely with members in Tokyo and Lund to improve Computer Vision-based solutions such as internal markerless body tracking solutions or volumetric capture solutions and adjust them for the team's specific use cases within Location-Based Entertainment.
Main responsibilities
Markerless body tracking solutions:
• Improve proprietary markerless body tracking solutions.
• Adapt solutions for Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) use cases.
• Develop tools for easy setup, as well as maintain and evaluate the tracking systems in both temporary and permanent installations.
Communication and coordination:
• Act as the main point of contact for CV inquiries and requests.
• Regularly share updates on progress with colleagues in Japan.
• Stay informed about the latest developments of internal CV related solutions (SEC/ BIPF).
System testing and stability:
• Ensure compatibility of tracking systems with core technologies used within the LBE SDK.
• Frequently test tracking solutions to ensure stability.
• Write and execute test cases for new software versions.
• Install and configure software on various systems.
Hardware and software integration:
• Investigate hardware improvements related to tracking solutions.
• Develop or modify software to support the in-house 3D pose estimation software as needed.
Client interaction and project support:
• Understand the system thoroughly to evaluate client requirements and determine feasibility.
• Implement functions to support new project needs and integrate them into the 3D pose estimation software.
Our office
Sony in Lund is a place where technology, creativity and boldness create a better future - for Sony, for our customers and for society. We have expertise in Research, Software Development, and Design, contributing to Sony Group. Sony in Lund has a long history of innovation and is the home of the Sony Start-up Acceleration Program Europe. Here in the Lund office you will find a collaborative, friendly and inclusive atmosphere, and colleagues from all over the world.
Life at Sony
We ensure competitive salaries and benefits by using established benchmarking. We encourage healthy work-life balance supported by hybrid and flexible working policies. We are a positive community who dream big together, respect each other, and enjoy a collaborative culture.
We like to celebrate our colleagues who make a real difference using our recognition platform. We also provide access to numerous services and platforms for all aspects of wellbeing. We listen to our people through conversations and surveys, respect their suggestions, then act on them. We also provide allowances for volunteering days so that our staff can support the causes they are most passionate about.
You can build your career around you with our fantastic range of learning & personal development programs to enhance your skills. We also encourage our staff to try exciting new roles, in a wide range of countries, with a supportive mobility team to support you if you take that leap!
Bring your uniqueness to Sony
We are passionate about creating a culture that promotes equity and cultivates inclusion, diversity, and belonging. We want employees with diverse backgrounds and perspectives that will stimulate innovation and have a direct impact on our creation of social value to fulfil Sony's purpose - 'to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology'. We want you to bring your unique self to work and help shape our culture.
We are Sony
Our people collaborate in an environment of respect, integrity, and open-mindedness. Diverse teams from all over Europe are the driving force for our business, and we embrace the differences that make each of us original and unique.
Bring your passion, creativity and ambitions to Sony. Apply now, and let's create the future together.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
E-post: hrnordics@sony.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Computer Vision Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sony Sweden, filial till Sony Europe Limited (UK
Mobilvägen 4
223 62 LUND
223 62 LUND Arbetsplats
Sony Sweden filial till Sony Europe Limited UK Jobbnummer
