Computer Vision and Perception Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2024-11-26
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB Marine & Ports supplies world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Electrical propulsion, data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability to shipowners, and preparing vessels to meet the demands of tomorrow. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive.
In this role, you will be part of the sensor team and contribute to the development of our automation systems for terminal cranes and Marine Pilot solution for autonomous ships as specialist in computer vision and perception.
Responsibilities in the role:
Drive progress of our research and development in sensor- and perception applications for autonomous terminal cranes and autonomous vessels.
Actively work with development of perception algorithms for both vision- and point cloud (LIDAR) data using techniques such as ROS2, OpenCV, PCL, Open3D, TensorFlow and PyTorch working in C/C++, Python and MATLAB in embedded systems and Microsoft Azure platform.
Actively participate in cross-functional agile teams.
Work with both R&D in new product development while working with enhancements to existing products in cooperation with customers.
Pursuing new ideas for technological innovation and sharing expertise in team meetings and technical reports.
Expanding your knowledge base of customer needs and technological developments in the perception domain.
Qualifications for the role
Masters' degree in computer science, robotics, physics, mechatronics, or other relevant engineering and science domain.
Good understanding of machine learning, computer vision and machine perception theory.
Experience from working with vision and sensor applications and technologies such as OpenCV, PCL/Open3D, Linux, ROS, Docker, PyTorch, TensorFlow, Azure ML.
Open to travel globally and support in pilot projects as specialist in sensor applications.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach, and strong communication skills.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Pontus Klang, +46722159409, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 851. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is December 2. Recruitment is ongoing and the position might be filled before this date.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
