2024-12-06


About X ShoreThe Swedish climate technology and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and Europe. X Shore's boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore boats have received numerous design awards and have won European Powerboat of the Year, Best of Boats and Design awards globally.
Your Responsibilities as a composite operator includes:
Prepare molds.
Work with composite materials in molds according to instructions.
Ensure even compression of materials using vacuum bagging.
Cure materials in ovens or at room temperature.
Safely transport, store, and handle materials and resources.
Use laser systems for precise material placement.Simple and clear tasks contributing to the creation of advanced electric boats!


Your Profile
You have previous experience in craftsmanship and a keen eye for detail.
You enjoy physical work and hands-on tasks.
You are solution-oriented, structured, and eager to learn new skills.
A team player who communicates well with others.
You are fluent in English.

Merits:
Experience and knowledge in mold maintenance and repairs of composite molds is a strong plus.

Application Procedure
X Shore collaborates with Skill in the recruitment process for this position. If you have questions about the role or the process, please contact the responsible recruiter, Sandra Backelin, at sandra.backelin@skill.se or +46 11-199468.
Please note that a background check is a mandatory part of the recruitment process for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-26
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB (org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/

Kontakt
Sandra Backelin
sandra.backelin@skill.se

Jobbnummer
9048669

