Composite Engineer
Frost Unmanned AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stenungsund
2025-02-15
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Frost Unmanned AB i Stenungsund
We're looking for a hands-on expert to join Frost Unmanned AB as a Manufacturing Specialist for fixed-wing drones made from advanced composite materials. If you're passionate about UAV technology, skilled in model aircraft or fixed-wing drone building, and have experience with composite materials like fiberglass and carbon fiber, this is your chance to join an innovative and growing team.
About the Role
You'll be working onsite in Stenungsund, Sweden, collaborating with our R&D team to manufacture cutting-edge fixed-wing drones. This role focuses on building sophisticated UAVs that go beyond simple copter designs, requiring precision, problem-solving, and a passion for engineering.
Key Responsibilities
Construct and Design: Build composite structures for fixed-wing UAVs using advanced materials.
Collaborate: Work closely with the R&D team to address engineering challenges and improve production processes.
Innovate: Contribute to the development and optimization of manufacturing techniques for UAV production.
Qualifications
Legally eligible to work in Sweden at the time of application.
Full proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Hands-on experience in fixed-wing UAV or model aircraft building.
Proficiency in CAD software for modeling and simulations.
Strong understanding of composite materials like fiberglass and carbon fiber.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills with the ability to work independently and maintain attention to detail.
What We Offer
Travel Support: Coverage for Västtrafik Zone B.
Relocation Assistance: Subsidized relocation costs, if required.
Dynamic Environment: Work on real-world projects with innovative technologies.
Growth Opportunities: Join a forward-thinking team dedicated to making an impact in UAV technology.
Interview Process
Initial interview (phone or video).
Technical interview or practical assessment.
Final interview with the leadership team.
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and help shape the future of UAV manufacturing, we'd love to hear from you. Please send your CV, cover letter, and any relevant portfolio or project work to jobs@frostunmanned.com
.
Let's solve the hard in hardware - together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17
E-post: jobs@frostunmanned.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Composite engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frost Unmanned AB
(org.nr 559192-8840), http://frostunmanned.com
Hyvelväge 3 (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
9167909