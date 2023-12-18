Component /Software Test Engineer
2023-12-18
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.As a Test Engineer you'll play a crucial role in developing technical solutions for automotive interiors, adhering to agile principles and the Volvo Engineering Collaboration Framework. You'll operate in an international setting, collaborating with Software System Design, CAE/testing, Hardware Design, test facilities, and external suppliers. Your primary focus will be on testing, analysis, and implementation of new systems in car programs. Additionally, you'll have opportunities to engage in advanced engineering projects and concept investigations, aiding in the development of new technologies.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Develop and quality assure functionality of interior lighting and control systems.
• Collaborate with various stakeholders to devise optimal solutions.
• Work within cross-functional, agile teams for efficient task execution.
• Engage in testing, analysis, and implementation of new systems within car programs.
• Contribute to advanced engineering projects and new technology introductions.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or other equivalent education
• Experience in various HIL environments, such as Dspace and Vector.
• Proficiency in vehicle verification, software downloads, and log collection.
• Good analytical skills for issue resolution.
• Knowledge of Matlab Simulink.
• Experience in CI and creating automated test cases.
• Familiarity with Vector tools like CANalyzer, CANoe, and CAPL.
• Understanding of communication networks (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, SomeIP).
• Experience in diagnostics, signalling, system safety, and ISO 26262 standards.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Personality
• A proactive individual who thrives in dynamic, changing environments.
• Skilled in analyzing information and prioritizing tasks.
• Committed to team and personal goals, taking responsibility for outcomes.
• Strong in communication, collaboration, and personal initiative.
• Driven to achieve targets through effective task management.
Formalities
• Assignment period:
• Extent: 100%
• Location:
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level:
Application process
Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
