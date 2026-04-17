Component Owner - Automotive
Alten Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-17
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Do you want to work with the development of critical engine components in a high-tech automotive environment?
We are now seeking engineers who wants to join us in developing engine components for the automotive industry. In this role, you will work with components exposed to high temperatures, such as cast iron parts like exhaust manifolds, as well as other base engine components such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, oil pans, and seals. You will collaborate closely with cross functions where teamwork is essential for success.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive component development from early concept phases to maintenance
Work with requirement setting, verification, and technical documentation
Collaborate with suppliers, including work with SOW (Statement of Work)
Ensure function, performance, and quality in components
Coordinate with procurement, production, testing, and quality functions
We are looking for someone who:
Holds an engineering degree in product development or a related field
Has an understanding of component development, preferably within powertrain.
Has experience with supplier-developed components
Is structured, analytical, and solution-oriented
Personal Qualities:
Strong collaborative skills-you thrive in teams and build strong relationships
Communicative and attentive
Decisive and responsible
Curious and driven with a "can-do" attitude
Flexible and unpretentious
A genuine interest in engines is highly valuable
We welcome both junior and more experienced candidates. The most important qualities are your attitude, willingness to collaborate, and ability to drive technical issues forward. You will be part of a global team responsible for critical functions in engine development, where products are used worldwide.
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest engineering and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in around 30 countries. Our engineers carry out advanced projects throughout the product development cycle for leading companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace, Energy, and Life Sciences.
In Sweden, we are about 1,300 committed employees across 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth consecutive year, ALTEN has been recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, thanks to our strong focus on career development, innovation, and engineering excellence.
Visit www.alten.se
to learn more about us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9861702