Component Engineer to Beyond Gravity Gothenburg
2026-01-23
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Crew
SME Component Engineer mission is to build upon their technical expertise to provide key contribution on all stage of product and project development. Involved in complex project on mutiple tasks and providing guidance in their relevant field. You will act as a core team member in projects with support from Project Lead Buyer and ensures the well execution of task in line with stakeholder requirements. The SME Component Engineer conducts parts incoming inspections and supports on site EEE parts failure investigations and analysis.
Your Mission
• EEE components technical knowledge:
- Strong understanding of EEE component properties and applications.
- Can handle complex component selection tasks.
- Can troubleshoot complex component related issues.
• Component selection and qualification for space applications:
- Strong understanding of component selection and qualification processes to deliver in line with customer reuirements, cost, and demand.
- Can handle complex tasks independently.
- Support in definition of new company standards.
• Definition of procurement specification, screening approach etc.:
- Define component procurement specifications and incoming inspection instructions for EEE components to deliver in line with customer quality, cost, and demand.
• Analysis of test report results (DPA, CA, etc.):
- Strong understanding of EEE component analysis and test methods (DPA, CA, etc.).
- Know testing methods and select the appropriate standard.
- Able to interpret results.
• Lifecycle Management (parts obsolescence, availability, alerts, etc.):
- Strong understanding of related processes.
- Participate in obsolescence review boards.
- Communicate alerts actively.
- Follow process definition.
• Supplier Coordination:
- Can manage simple supplier communications independently; can request quotes, interpret lead times and costs; supports supplier selection and evaluation process on technical level
• Production Support:
- Leads Root Cause investigation from technical stand point and secure measures for corrective and preventive actions.
- Actively propose technical solutions in his field of activity.
- Implement Lessons Learn and find synergies accross the product line/portfolio.
- Signs all dispositions and has the associated responsibilities.
• Technical Audits:
- Support during technical audit in his field of expertise
• Product development and knowledge (e.g. NPI, Design to Manufacturing...):
- Designs robust automation frameworks for recurring tasks.
- Leads development of custom tools for internal use, including model setup and result interpretation.
• Task Management:
- Owns technical, budget and schedule responsibility for fulfilment of tasks assigned by projects.
- Handle multiple task and coordinate the work of others within the discipline.
- Set priorities.
• Bidding and proposal:
- Provide support in the bidding and proposal process.
- Generate inputs to ECP's (Engineering Change Proposal) and CCN's (Contract Change Notice)
• Training and Mentoring:
- Actively involved in the training of his peer in his area of competences.
- Contribute in the skillset ramp up of the team.
- Mentors less experienced engineers and share best practices
• Inter disciplinary competences:
- Understand the technical challenge faced by other discipline.
- Interact on a frequent basis.
• R&D and innovation:
- Applies structured problem-solving to real-world challenges.
- Collaborates effectively in cross-functional R&D teams.
- Uses data and evidence to support hypotheses.
- Balances creativity with practical constraints.
- Understands user-centered design or innovation principles.
• Critical thinking and problem solving:
- Anticipates consequences that could arise from technical decision and impact on the business.
- Bring up innovative solutions which is adapted to the company strategy.
- Weight technical challenges together with other business relevant input (e.g. cost, timeframe...)
• Systems Thinking & Interdisciplinary Communication:
- Communicates effectively with other disciplines and understands system interfaces.
• Trade compliances (export control regulations):
- Basic understanding for trade compliance and global export regulations in the relevant sector.
- Familiar with key terms: ITAR, EAR, EU Dual Use, embargoes.
- Knows when to seek support for compliance issues and supports export control manager with as-built and as-designed lists of components.
Your Story
Must have:
• M. Sc. Electrical Engineering/Engineering Physics or corresponding relevant level of education/experience
• Professional in communication with both internal and external interfaces
• Profound knowledge of EEE components in the following fields:
• Understanding of the customer proposal process
• Understanding of radiation effects on electronic equipment
• Experience in component construction analysis
Nice to have's:
• Knowledge of the space industry and market
• Collaborative and creative mindset
