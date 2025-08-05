Component Engineer, Lund
2025-08-05
Do you have experience from working with components and have strong collaboration skills? Then this could be something for you! We are now looking for a Component Engineer to join the Production Systems Hardware group in Lund.
Who Is your future team?
In the production systems hardware group we develop the hardware for new unique Axis production machines from concept to verified product. By each new generation of Axis network cameras new challenges occurs for our production systems. For example, more advanced optics and audio as well as new features such as radar and thermal technologies that are built into the cameras.
The Production Systems Hardware group consists of ten dedicated engineers specialized in developing the mechanics and electronics for our production systems.
What you will do here as a Component Engineer?
The work task is to be the connection between the component world and the electronics and mechanical engineers within the production engineering departments. You will have an important role to secure that we develop and produce with the correct components to follow company regulations. Our production flora is broad, so we need tools that supports the different demands and challenges our engineers face. Your job is to implement new components and maintain our systems with correct information. This will be done in close cooperation with many different stakeholders, such as development engineers, sourcing, environmental team, suppliers etc.
The role includes:
* Register new components in our systems
* Assist and support engineers and others with choice of components
* Obtain all necessary information to secure the purchasing, environmental and production requirements that Axis Communication have
* Register all relevant data in our database
* Collaborate with suppliers to future-secure our machines
* Develop processes for maintenance, as well as facilitate future needs
Who are you?
Are you a structured and driven person with a natural engagement to finalize your deliverables? Do you like to work in a cross-functional set up with an open mindset and are stimulated by challenges and love to solve problems together with others?
The role gives a wide range of interfaces and abilities to gain knowledge in different areas.
If you are thorough, analytical and like to communicate and influence others with emphasis on component engineering, then we believe this is the place for you.
Qualifications and Experience:
* At least a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering or similar is required
* At least 3 years experience is preferred but shorter experience can be considered
* Experience of the Windchill PDM-tool is preferred
* Very good communication skills in English are required
* Good communication skills in Swedish are preferred
* Knowledge of CE directives is preferred
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Applications will be evaluated on an ongoing basis
