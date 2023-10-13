Component Engineer - Automotive
Adecco Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
As a Component Engineer, you will be an integral part of a team dedicated to the development of critical components, including Cylinderblocks, Crankshaft, Conrod, Bearings, Sealings, and Cooling system components such as Pumps, Brackets, Hoses/Pipes, Valves, and Coolers. This role holds significant importance within The Lower Base Engine team.
Key Responsibilities
• Engaging in technical work related to new propulsion drivelines.
• Taking the lead in conceiving, summarizing, and presenting technical solutions to both project teams and the broader organizational structure.
• Assuming responsibility for overseeing the development of components, whether they are supplied externally or developed in-house.
• Actively participating in component design, utilizing both 3D and 2D design methodologies.
• Planning and diligently monitoring project progress to ensure adherence to established timelines.
About you
• Previous experience in a similar role, preferably within the automotive industry, is highly advantageous.
• Familiarity with design reviews and the execution of FMEA (Failure Modes and Effects Analysis) work.
• Proficiency in Catia V5 for both 3D and 2D design creation.
• Experience in managing part numbers and handling change orders.
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after agreement.
Contact
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
Let your creativity and technical prowess thrive in a role as engineer with us. Submit your application* in English today and let 's together build the innovations of the future!
• Applicants must possess a valid work permit applicable in the EU region.
Keywords
Engineer | Engineering | Powertrain solutions | Catia V5 | Automotive | Adecco | Gothenburg Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-43235". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Caroline Carlsson Caroline.Carlsson@adecco.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8190010