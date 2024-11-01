Compliance Officer, Product
Zinzino Operations AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zinzino Operations AB i Göteborg
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Zinzino is the pioneer of test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare within the wellness industry on a mission to bring the world back in balance. We inspire health and wealth for our customers, family and friends.
Zinzino is growing, and we need to further strengthen our organization and are now seeking a Compliance Manager to join our Product Team. As our primary compliance expert, you'll play a vital role in shaping a compliant and responsible product journey. This role requires a broad skill set and is crucial for ensuring that all products, processes, and marketing activities comply with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal policies. The Compliance Officer will work closely with product development, marketing etc. to ensure adherence to laws and regulations related to product safety, labeling, advertising, and consumer protection.
Key Responsibilities:
• Regulatory Compliance
• Monitor and interpret local and international regulations relevant to nutrition and FMCG products, including food safety, labelling, advertising, and claims.
•
•
• Policy Development
• Create and maintain compliance policies, guidelines, and procedures for product development, packaging, and marketing to ensure adherence to regulatory standards.
•
•
• Risk Assessment
• Conduct compliance risk assessments for new products and marketing campaigns, identifying potential regulatory issues and working with teams to implement corrective actions.
•
•
• Cross-functional Collaboration
• Collaborate with product, R&D, legal, and quality assurance teams to ensure regulatory requirements are integrated into product design and development.
•
•
• Documentation and Reporting
• Maintain up-to-date records of all compliance-related activities, including audits, approvals, and corrective actions. Provide regular reports to management and stakeholders.
•
•
• Labelling and Claims Review
• Review product labels, packaging, and marketing claims to ensure they meet regulatory standards for health, nutrition, and safety claims.
•
•
• Regulatory Liaison
• Act as the primary contact with regulatory authorities and respond to inquiries, product recalls, and inspections, as necessary.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in law, Food Science, Nutrition, Business, or a related field. Relevant certifications in compliance or regulatory affairs are a plus.
• Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in regulatory compliance, preferably within the nutrition or FMCG sectors.
• In-depth knowledge of local and international regulations related to food safety, labelling, and advertising.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to assess risk and make sound compliance recommendations.
• Excellent organizational skills with an ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.
• Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to work cross-functionally.
• Proficiency in compliance software and Microsoft Office Suite.
Preferred Skills:
• Experience with compliance for digital products or online marketing in the nutrition or FMCG industries.
• Knowledge of certifications and standards, such as FDA, EFSA, HACCP, or ISO.
• Familiarity with sustainability and ethical practices within the FMCG sector is a plus.
•
•
Why Join Us?
At Zinzino you will have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping the quality of our innovative nutritional products that improve the well-being of our customers, friends and family. We offer a dynamic, collaborative environment with opportunities for professional growth and a chance to contribute to a healthier future and inspire change in life.
Workplace & culture
Zinzino offers an exciting, genuinely international work environment where personal development is a natural part of the culture. Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint that provides a truly internatnal work environment. You will be part of a fun, skilled and highly motivated team who together bring great experiences and learn from what we do and continue to improve.
If you're a compliance professional with his role requires a broad skill set and is crucial for ensuring that all products, processes, and marketing activities comply with regulatory requirements, industry standards, we'd love to hear from you. Joins us and play a key role in delivering safe, compliant, and innovative products to our customers! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zinzino Operations AB
(org.nr 556655-2658) Arbetsplats
Zinzino Jobbnummer
8990423