Compliance Manager
2024-07-10
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Within the Business Area Customers & Solutions the customer comes first. The employees strive to deliver the best customer experience and provide relevant offers and services to the customers. With over six million customers, BA Customers & Solutions is responsible for the sales of solutions and energy contracts to private and business customers in Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.
Job Description
If you enjoy working with information security and data privacy and would like to be a part of Vattenfall, this is your opportunity!
Commodities is a supporting unit within Vattenfall Customers Nordic. We support the business with electricity sourcing, product management, sales portfolios follow up and risk management due to our electricity product portfolio. We are now searching for our Compliant Manager.
The Compliant Manager is the organizations go to person for information security and privacy question, which means to hold the roles as Security coordinator, Information Steward and Data protection Coordinator. It's a key role in securing that our operations are always compliant by planning and executing security and data protection compliance activities. You will work close with and support owners of processes, systems, information and personal data. Furthermore you will secure that requirements are met and applicable controls are implemented and working effectively.
This operational role includes to drive the organization forward and follow up with stakeholders that the yearly activities is followed for security and privacy. Coordinating and supporting business on handling data breaches. Map, understand and maintain documentation of processing operations, data, data flows and business process flows. You will develop our way of working related to data protection and information security and will be strongly integrated with our business teams to provide your expertise and advice.
As a compliant manager you will be the organizations representative in several forums related to information security and privacy. That also means that you will work close with other security and privacy representatives in the security organization.
In this role you will report directly to the Director of Commodities.
Qualifications
You have a good understanding of data security and protection. with proven experience in the field.
You have strong business orientation and you build positive culture around data and security protection
Degree level or equivalent relevant education. (e.g., Economics, Business, Law)
Good communication skills in English and in Swedish.
You thrive when you get to solve complex challenges in multi-stakeholder environment.
We are looking for a colleague who builds strong relationships and is good at taking own initiatives. In this position you will be working together with others, that's why we value your ability to collaborate. You have a can-do attitude and result driven mindset. You are by nature well-structured and analytical in your approach towards planning and execution of work. You enjoy working with various sets of tasks in a fast paced environment, where you can utilize your flexible mindset.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: This position is located in Solna. There will be travelling required in this role, mainly in the Nordics.
We welcome your application in English no later than August 14th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. We ask you to apply as soon as possible since interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Toni Sunding, Director of Commodites, BU Customers Region Nordic at +46 70 344 97 10.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Mikael Mukka (SEKO) and Simon Salomonsson (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
