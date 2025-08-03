Compliance Engineer with Data Analytics Skills
Integro Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a compliance engineer with data analytics skills, preferably with a powertrain background for our client in the automotive industry. You will join a global team working with certification & compliance for Powertrain Engineering. It's a T-shaped role and you will be collaborating with international teams around the world. You will be part of a friendly and supportive team responsible for managing powertrain certification and compliance activities to ensure that the client products fulfill the European product regulatory requirements on power, emissions, CO2, OBD, EMC and electrical safety, and are compliant both at the time of certification and over time.
Work description:
In this role you will be safeguarding that the client's products have assured environmental compliance over time, honoring the intention of the law. In this role you will monitor and secure the compliance of the products in the maintenance phase. You will proactively monitor and analyze compliance related logged vehicle data from the field and prepare reports and updates on a regular basis. You will also coordinate the work within other departments related to product updates in the maintenance phase. You will lead the compliance evaluation of product updates with support from the Regulation Specialist and Certification Leaders and initiate updates to the certificates with the Certification Leaders. This is a varied role that requires regulation knowledge, data analysis skills, leadership skills, understanding of release process of e.g. software and the ability to interact and network with a lot of different people and functions.
Experience required:
• You should have Bachelor or Master of Science degree in engineering
• Experience from working in the automotive industry-a plus if you have powertrain experience
• You need to have worked with Data Analytics for a minimum of 3 years; Data, applying statistics and math skills, data analysis and vehicle data extraction, using Python, SQL, Azure and PowerBI for analyzing data.
Skills required:
• You need to be curios and analytical, with a sense of details and structure.
• You Enjoy working in and global environment with colleagues around the world.
• You are a real team player with good networking skills.
• You should be structured and analytical and enjoy working with data, applying statistics and math skills, data analysis and vehicle data extraction.
• Skilled in Python, SQL, Azure and PowerBI.
• You need to have excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) to efficiently manage and convey information within the organization and to negotiate.
• Fluent in English, and good knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
• Personal integrity and courage are personal qualities that are valuable, as well as a positive attitude.
• Excellent collaboration and networking skills.
Please note that the start of this job is ASAP so you need to be located in Sweden and available for start right away in order to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-02
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Compliance Engineer-Powertrain". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9443423