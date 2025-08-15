Compliance Counsel at Volvo Construction Equipment
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla juristjobb i Eskilstuna
2025-08-15
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow.
Want to be a part of something bigger?
At Volvo CE, we are not just building machines - we are building a sustainable future. For almost 200 years, we have been fueled by imagination, hard work, and innovation. We aim to create a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected. Together with our customers and colleagues around the globe, we turn this vision into reality.
That is our purpose. We live it. We breathe it. Every single day.
Now we are looking for a Compliance Counsel who is ready to step into a highly visible, impact-driven role. If you are passionate about integrity, proactive in managing risk, and motivated to make a real difference-you could be exactly who we are looking for.
Why This Role Matters
This is not just a checklist job. As our Compliance Counsel, you will be at the heart of keeping our business ethical, responsible, and future-ready. You will work across departments, cultures, and borders - partnering with people at all levels to promote smart compliance and safeguard Volvo CE's trusted reputation.
What You Will Do
Together with our Head of Compliance, and our global Legal & Compliance team, you will support Volvo CE's activities on a variety of ethics and compliance topics, including anti-bribery and corruption, competition law, data privacy, and export control & sanctions.
A few examples include:
* Champion ethical business practices through strong due diligence processes.
* Lead the way in promoting transparency with gifts & hospitality controls and oversee the anti-bribery and corruption program.
* Design, coordinate, and deliver engaging compliance training across the organization.
* Prepare high-impact compliance reports for senior management
* Actively support internal investigations with professionalism and integrity.
* Drive Volvo Group compliance initiative rollouts.
* Lead a creative communication strategy around ethics and compliance topics.
What You Bring
* At least five years of proven experience in compliance, legal, or risk management within a complex, international business environment.
* Working knowledge of due diligence tools and global compliance frameworks.
* Confident communicator with strong influencing skills - you know how to bring people on board. Fluency in English is required. Proficiency in Swedish is highly meritorious.
* Strategic mindset paired with a hands-on, detail-oriented approach.
* Unwavering ethical standards and a high degree of discretion.
If you care about doing the right thing, want your work to have real meaning, and thrive in a collaborative, forward-thinking environment - you will feel right at home with us. Apply now!
More Information
Location
Gothenburg or Eskilstuna, Sweden
Start date
The position is open now and will be contracted as soon as possible.
Travel required
Occasionally.
The last application date is August 24, but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuosly.
Please appy below, for specific questions about the role, please contact:
Mina Gregow, Head of Compliance Volvo CE, mina.gregow@volvo.com
Jens Ohlsson, People & Culture Leader, jens.ohlsson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22255-43591685". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Lisa Andersson 00000 Jobbnummer
9460919