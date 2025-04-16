Competence Hub Development Manager
2025-04-16
Company Description
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units in IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. Read more about Supply Chain Development (ikea.net).
Logistics & Fulfilment Development Capability area is one of the most diverse areas. We aim to enhance logistics and fulfilment, ensuring a smooth and cost-effective supply chain that complies with regulations in today's omnichannel environment. We collaborate to streamline processes, delivering digital and non-digital products benefiting IKEA franchisees, supporting expansion in Supply for an affordable and sustainable customer experience and are responsible for Order management, Delivery and settlement, Customs all digital dimensions, as well as customer Fulfilment meeting points. We are developing digital solutions for our retailers as well as conceptual work - non digital developments. The aim is to be one entry point for everyone related to logistics and fulfilment , remove the SILO approach and being more end-to-end focused and by that take greater responsibility for the franchise offer.
As the Competence Hub Development Manager for Project leaders and Learning leads, you lead and manage a team of skilled project leaders and learning leads for maintaining high standards in the delivery of our digital developments. You are accountable for ensuring that resource allocation and competence needs are met and living up to our standards. Additionally, you lead efforts to continuously improve the applied procedures, thereby ensuring the ability for uninterrupted service availability.
Job Description
As the Competence Hub Development Manager, you will:
Lead the team/competence hub by example, coach and motivate co-workers.
Responsible for recruitment, development, performance management, retention and succession planning for co-workers.
Be responsible for taking an active role for driving the competence agenda: Identify needs and gaps, and build leadership and competence plans and secure upskilling to meet the short- and long-term business needs.
Establish and manage cost and budget; continuously use resources in an optimal way to secure business goals. Set and communicate agreed business goals.
At any time, act as an ambassador of IKEA values and role model for fact-based business leadership
Within assignment, lead the development team resource management and contribute to the delivery of Capability Area business goals.
Lead implementation of the common ways of working in the Capability Area
Taking on additional assignments based on capability area business needs.
Responsible for stakeholder management within assignment. Establish good relationship with your stakeholders and secure a clear communication strategy and channels.
Qualifications
You have a strong interest in supply chain as well as in technology, digitalization, and automation. You have a passion for planning and leading in a global assignment and to drive and develop the business and yourself to deliver excellent results. Moreover, you have a desire to collaborate and interact with various stakeholders.
You are a match for IKEA and this role when you have:
Highly motivated to lead people & secure competence development
Knowledge and understanding of the IKEA processes and organisations.
Strong knowledge in IKEA leadership and team dynamics
Knowledge of the IKEA operating model; People, Process, Data & Technology
Strong knowledge of the IKEA' value chain
Good understanding of how your everyday work adds customer value by delivering results
Experience in project management
Experience in vendor and contract management
Fluent in English
Good knowledge of the agile mindset and methodology.
A can-do entrepreneur mindset
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment where development and constantly being on the way is in focus! And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow together with us in an international network with future oriented projects and technical innovations. At IKEA, we value diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We are committed to providing coworkers with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. We encourage individualism and invite you to come join our team and be yourself with us!
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Tonya Mcaulay; Capability Area Manager for Logistics & Fulfilment Development; tonya.mcaulay2@inter.ikea.com
This position is located in Malmo, Sweden. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest April 30th, 2025.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Leader Dan Gustafsson at dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
