2023-05-19
Saab is looking for a Company Secretary with an excellent sense of order, who can work independently and assist the Saab Group with entity management administrative tasks, and who wants to work in an international environment at a growing company with increased business complexity.
Your role
As a Company Secretary, you will be the main global point of contact for questions concerning statutory requirements for the Group's legal entities, providing assistance to the business areas and group functions with executive administrative tasks within entity management.
Some of your main tasks are:
* Administer the submission of Swedish companies' annual reports to the Swedish Companies Registration Office as well as preparation of the required general meeting minutes and board minutes;
* Register changes of board members, etc. for the Swedish companies at the Swedish Companies Registration Office;
* Be a super coordinator and administrator in our system Blika and ensure that the Group's legal structure and legal information such as board of directors, auditors, share register etc. of all Saab entities is up-to-date and accurate in Blika;
* Be the main contact for all our group companies and foreign branches in relation to for example the signing of various documents
* Manage the entire process when establishing new Swedish and non-Swedish entities and support or manage the process when closing existing entities (including mergers, liquidations etc.);
* Support and collect Insider-log information to Group Legal Affairs;
* Legalization of documents at the Notary Public
* Support Group Tax with various administrative work such as signing of and keeping files of intra-group agreements, lead data collection and preparation in relation to local files (Transfer Pricing); and requesting tax certificates from the Swedish Tax Agency; and
* Assist with the design of our internal website, prepare presentations in Powerpoint.
Your profile
You have several years of experience in administrative or legal secretarial work, or are a newly graduated lawyer with an interest in company law. It is a big plus if you are interested in taxes.
The job requires excellent skills in written and verbal communication in both Swedish and English as well as excellent skills in Microsoft Office.
As a person, you are service minded with drive who is highly structured and organized and takes responsibility for your own tasks. You need to be highly collaborative and liaise with staff at all levels as you work closely with both internal colleagues and external partners from different parts of the world.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
You will be a part of the Group Tax team at Group Finance, reporting to the Head of Group Tax. Group Tax has the overall responsibility for direct and indirect taxes and to monitor and manage the Group's legal structure. Group Tax consists of six tax professionals (including Head of Group Tax) and oneCompany Secretary.
Group Tax's culture is characterized by teamwork, and you will have colleagues with qualified expertise in e.g. tax, accounting and compliance to be able to support the assignment. Group Tax has a good team spirit with high ceilings and a good working climate where we think it's important to have fun at work!
We look forward to receiving your application. Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-09
