Communications Manager & Project Coordinator at Southnord

About Southnord
Southnord is a platform dedicated to supporting Black and Afro-Nordic artists through exhibitions, residencies and creative collaborations between the Nordic region and Africa. With a focus on presence, process and connection, Southnord builds long-term frameworks for artistic exchange, visibility and experimentation across disciplines, cultures and borders.
Position Summary
The Communications Manager & Project Coordinator leads the delivery and public storytelling of Southnord's programmes. This role blends strategic communications with project management, requiring someone who can translate big-picture ideas into coordinated action-while holding the tone, ethos and everyday details of the project with care.
You will coordinate artistic programmes, manage institutional partnerships and lead Southnord's editorial and communications output-ensuring our voice is coherent, strategic and deeply connected to our values. You will work closely with the Director and creative collaborators across regions to bring ambitious cultural projects to life-from concept to execution-and serve as the main point of contact for artists, vendors, venues, and media partners.
This is a permanent role at 60%, including occasional evening and weekend work.
Key Responsibilities
Communications & Editorial
Develop and implement communication strategies for programmes, open calls and public events.
Write and edit all public-facing materials, including newsletters, press releases, website updates, social captions, artist bios and programme descriptions.
Build and manage a communications calendar in sync with programming timelines.
Collaborate on visual content direction for campaigns, social media and printed matter.
Maintain tone consistency across all platforms, ensuring messaging is culturally aware and strategically aligned.
Work closely with designers and photographers to brief and deliver content on-brand and on time.
Maintain and update all Southnord's social media platforms and website.
Create and schedule content that supports audience growth and programme engagement.
Track engagement metrics and use insights to refine digital strategies.
Ensure social content aligns with Southnord's values, priorities and curatorial tone.
Project Coordination
Develop project plans, budgets, and timelines in collaboration with the Southnord team.
Coordinate all logistical aspects of artist residencies, festivals, exhibitions and workshops-including scheduling, travel, accommodation and vendor communications.
Liaise with external partners, art institutions, funders, and sponsors to ensure alignment and successful delivery.
Conduct research, risk assessments, and scenario planning to support effective project rollout.
Maintain accurate project documentation and reporting to stakeholders.
Monitor project progress and flag delays, resource needs or timeline adjustments.
Attend and represent Southnord at events, partner meetings, and cultural activations across the Nordic region as needed.
Serve as the point of contact for artists throughout residencies, exhibitions and programme participation.
Support artist onboarding and travel planning, prepare welcome materials and information packets.
Respond to enquiries and requests with warmth, clarity and efficiency.
Coordinate application processes, open call responses and selection communications.
Required Skills & Experience
At least a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Art/Cultural Management, or related fields. Master's degree is a plus.
3-5 years of experience in communications and project management or arts programming.
Strong writing and editorial skills with a sensitivity to tone, clarity and cultural nuance.
Highly organised with strong time management and multitasking abilities.
Proactive, solution-oriented, detail-attentive and can work independently.
Experience coordinating complex, multi-partner projects with timelines and deliverables.
Adept at engaging with artists, institutions, and funders with professionalism, clarity and care.
Familiar with working across cultures and disciplines, particularly in contexts centering the Black diaspora.
Good international network within the African continent and African diaspora.
Software proficiency: Squarespace, Adobe Creative Suite, Canva and social media platforms.
Fluency in English required; Swedish or another Nordic language is a plus.
