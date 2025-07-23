Communication Operations Manager
2025-07-23
In IKEA of Sweden (Core Business Range/Range) we design and develop all IKEA products that furnishes hundreds of millions of homes around the globe and contributes to a better everyday life for the many people. Our role in the IKEA value chain is to develop the best possible products at lowest possible cost, provide a complete and coordinated offer and manage the home furnishing businesses, and through the product range, we connect and optimise the whole value chain.
The Communication function in Range has the assignment to lead, develop and enable impactful communication that strengthens the IKEA brand by creating engagement, building trust for IKEA and enabling better business.
Job Description
We are looking for a Communication Operations Manager
We are strengthening how we lead and develop internal communication and co-worker engagement, as well as how we hold together communication for our enabling functions in Range (Business Performance & Support and People & Culture), and accelerate movements in our communication agenda and planning abilities.
As Communication Operations Manager you will co-lead the internal communication assignment together with the Communication Manager for Internal communication and be responsible to develop and execute the operational communication plan for Range.
Together with your team of Communication Specialists you are the spider in the web when it comes to coordination, creation and activation of communication content in relevant channels. In a dynamic workplace you will support the business to identify the best opportunities to inform and engage with co-workers through relevant channels and activities. You will secure and develop the right preconditions for delivering on the operational communication plan, such as resources, ways of working and tools.
Qualifications
We believe that you:
Are an experienced communicator who wants to take the next step and lead, coach and develop a communication team
Are passionate about communication as a business enabler and tactical tool to lead business and people. Have experience related to communication planning and execution with an understanding of how communication supports and increases the impact of a business agenda.
Are a team player but used to working independently in a fast-paced environment and lead through others
Are hands on, appreciate and have the ability to structure and organize your work and support others in doing so
Can easily move between taking the holistic perspective and zooming in on specific tasks
Are serviced-minded and solution-oriented, with a strong delivery focus
Have great working knowledge of the IKEA identity, tone of voice and an ambassador of IKEA culture and values
Additional information
We're curious about:
What your team will appreciate in your leadership
The communication task/project that you're most proud of and why
What is your inspiration at work on a rainy day
