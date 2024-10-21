Communication Manager Operations Management
2024-10-21
Job Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people.
About the job
We are on a journey taking all our knowledge from the past and creating the preconditions for the future. A future were we truly work across our value chain, where utilization of data and technology enables us to do even better business. On this journey we need people that is constantly on the way and eager to find new ways, maybe that is you?
As Communication Manager you will lead the communication team and empower them to deliver to the Operations management journey. The team support areas like Data & Product, Technology & Platform, Process & Capabilities. In this role you will work closely with the communication manager for Enabling functions as we are one communication team.
Who you are
You are a leader with proven track record of building high-performance teams, fostering networks, sharing knowledge, and coaching others. You create a trust-filled, creative environment with high psychological safety, encouraging a culture where mistakes are seen as opportunities for learning and growth.
You excel in creating trust and engagement with both internal and external stakeholders, leveraging your excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
You possess a deep understanding of the IKEA value chain, business model, and our strategic landscape. Your passion for communication shines through as you utilize it as a strategic tool to lead business and engage people effectively.
You thrive in environments that require a balance of strategic thinking and tactical execution. You can see the big picture while also focusing on complex details, turning communication theory into impactful practice.
Key responsibilities
Lead and develop the communication team, creating conditions for both business excellence and personal growth.
Translate long-term strategic priorities into clear, inspiring business objectives, steering the team towards achieving standout results.
Build trust and strong working relationships across a diverse group of stakeholders.
Serve as a strategic communicator with a solid background in communication planning and execution.
Coach and influence leaders and co-workers, aligning them with business goals.
Proactively solve problems and mitigate risks with a hands-on approach when needed.
Skills and experience
Extensive experience in strategic communication.
Proven leadership and coaching capabilities.
Knowledge of the IKEA business model and value chain.
Comprehensive understanding of communication and change management principles.
Strong written, visual, and spoken communication skills, and the ability to communicate in an inspiring way with IKEA tone of voice
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Ready to make an impact?
If you're eager to contribute to our journey, we would love to hear from you. Apply today!
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden or Delft Netherlands. This role sits in the Communications function and reports to Carina Olin, Communication Manager Enabling functions, Inter IKEA Group.
Interested? Send us your CV, in English, by 4 November 2024.
If you have any questions about the role, please connect with Carina Olin (carina.olin@inter.ikea.com
). If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Sarah Arshad, Recruiter (sarah.arshad@inter.ikea.com
).
We always recruit based on values, competence, potential and diversity.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04
E-post: sarah.arshad@inter.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
215 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8969013