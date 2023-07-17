Communication Manager - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions (VGCS) we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over one million customer assets from Volvo Group. Together with customers and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues at Volvo Group Connected Solutions
The Communication team at Volvo Group Connected Solutions is responsible for internal communication, talent outreach and communication about what we do and the services that we develop for Volvo Group business areas. We also ensure that deliveries and output from the Innovation Lab reaches important target groups.
We work in close collaboration with our internal stakeholders as well as with the communication community within the Volvo Group. Our offices can be found at Lindholmspiren in Gothenburg.
The Role
The new role as Communication Manager will be responsible for creating communication and value propositions about connected products and services developed by Volvo Group Connected Solution for Volvo Group business areas. This is to ensure that the business areas are fully informed and updated about the services developed and can provide the right information to customers.
The communication and value propositions created for the connected products and services will serve as a basis for communication, sales support material and tools developed by business areas and local market organizations.
To achieve best results, the Communication Manager will work closely with the Customer Training Manager and Product Owners at VGCS as well as with stakeholders within the business areas at Volvo Group.
In other words, this is a role that is very collaborative for a communicator with an outgoing profile and a business mindset.
Your profile
We believe that you are an excellent communicator with a strong customer focus. Experience from driving and developing product and/or marketing communication strategies and plans is important. You also need to know what is required to succeed in today's media landscape and you thrive when creating innovative ideas and looking for new ways to improve.
You are a sociable person and can form strong relationships. You are self-driven and like taking initiatives and having a large individual responsibility.
To qualify for this role, you should also have:
• At least 5 years' experience within marketing and communication in a global organization
• A bachelor's degree in marketing, communication or equivalent as the basis for your career in a relevant field
• Excellent presentation skills
• Excellent collaboration and project management skills
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• A valid work-permit for Sweden if you are not an EU-citizen
• Experience from sales in business to business is a plus
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!https://www.volvogroup.com/en/about-us/organization/volvo-group-connected-solutions.html
We adopt a continuous selection process so make sure to apply as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously with pause for vacation period during w28-w31. We look forward to receiving your application.
If you have questions contact:
Viveca Rosengren Carling, VP Communication, Volvo Group Connected Solutions, +46 739 02 22 01
