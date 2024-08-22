Commodity Sourcing Manager
2024-08-22
ValueOne is looking for an experienced Commodity Sourcing Manager for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company south of Stockholm. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and is expected to last at least six months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The Role
The Commodity Sourcing Manager will be responsible for managing and developing supplier relationships, increasing market knowledge through benchmarking and identifying new suppliers to expand the supplier base. This role requires continuous evaluation of potential and risks within the supplier portfolio, along with the introduction and phasing out of suppliers as needed. A key focus will be on driving and improving technology, quality, delivery, and cost performance with an emphasis on sustainability, while ensuring long-term capacity planning.
You will be responsible to create, develop and maintain Material Group strategies, including aftermarket requirements and execute business plan activities to achieve the desired results. Responsibilities also include sending out Requests for Quotation, analyzing offers, ensuring cross-functional alignment, leading necessary activities, negotiating with suppliers, preparing and presenting sourcing cases in decision forums, nominating suppliers and managing tool investments for Global Sourcing.
Operational duties involve coordinating work and meetings, driving progress and handling production deviations. You are expected to support internal customer needs by placing orders, handling invoices, updating price lists, issuing Exceptions from Requirements and managing supplier and product change requests. Proactively initiating and conducting improvement work is also essential.
Experience and competencies
The role requires an academic level with a strong analytical and strategic mindset. Solid experience in a relevant role within manufacturing with acknowledged strong results, is necessary. Experience in other purchasing roles, such as Buyer or Sourcing Manager, is advantageous, particularly in managing material groups of standards to medium complexity.
Professional competencies needed include strong business acumen, the ability to ensure cross-functional collaboration and alignment with common goals and strategies, and robust negotiation skills. The ability to make fast, clear decisions and communicate them effectively is crucial, as is the capacity to build and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders. Familiarity with common Purchasing processes and standards, and the ability to follow and enforce them, are also required. We expect you to be fluent in English, orally and in writing.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91, Artiom Kravchenko +46 73 325 49 11 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
