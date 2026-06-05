Commodity Buyer needed!
Perido AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced buyer ready to take ownership of a key commodity area in a global automotive business? Do you thrive in supplier negotiations and enjoy driving commercial results in a fast-paced environment? This is an exciting opportunity to join a well-known organization where your expertise will have a direct impact on business performance and supplier success.
About the position
Perido is looking for a Commodity Buyer for our client, a large and well-known company in the automotive industry. The primary focus is Aluminium Casting components used in the truck business. The position is located in Gothenburg, where the work takes place on-site in the office.
Role Responsibilities
Manage and develop supplier relationships within the assigned commodity area
Lead commercial discussions and negotiations with suppliers
Handle cost management activities, including inflation-related topics and pricing discussions
Ensure supplier performance and support sourcing strategies
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to secure business objectives and supply continuity
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you are a proactive and commercially driven professional who enjoys building strong supplier relationships and creating value through strategic purchasing. You are confident in negotiations, have a structured way of working, and can quickly take ownership of responsibilities. Strong communication and stakeholder management skills enable you to collaborate effectively across functions, while your analytical mindset helps you navigate cost discussions and procurement challenges. Most importantly, you are results-oriented, adaptable, and motivated by delivering sustainable business outcomes.
Please send us your application in English as soon as possible, we look forward to reading it!
Qualifications:
Proven experience in a Buyer or Commodity Buyer role
Experience managing suppliers and conducting commercial negotiations
Background in purchasing commodities within a manufacturing or industrial environment
Strong understanding of procurement fundamentals and sourcing processes
Ability to quickly take ownership of the role with minimal ramp-up time
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Meritorious:
Experience within the automotive, truck, or heavy manufacturing industry
Exposure to aluminium casting or similar commodity categories is considered an advantage
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-12-31. Start 2026-07-01.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35875 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35875". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9950423