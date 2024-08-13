Commissioning Manager
Experienced Completions Implementation Manager to oversee and manage theconstruction inspections, documentation, and completions processes for a multidisciplinaryEPCM (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Management)project focused on transitioning green energy technology into steel manufacturing.
The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that all aspects ofmechanical completions, pre-commissioning, and commissioning are conductedin accordance with industry standards, project specifications, and regulatoryrequirements.
Key Responsibilities:
Construction Inspections Management:
Oversee all construction inspection activities to ensure compliancewith engineering drawings, specifications, and quality requirements.
Coordinate with engineering and construction teams to ensure timely and accurate inspections.
Manage the documentation of construction inspections and ensure all records are maintained accurately for project and regulatory review.
Mechanical Completions:
Supervise the preparation and execution of Mechanical Completion checklists and ensure all systems are completed in accordance with project requirements.
Validate the assembly and installation of mechanical components as per design specifications.
Pre-Commissioning and Commissioning:
Manage the development and execution of Inspection Test
Records (ITRs) and Commissioning Test Procedures (CTPs).
Ensure all pre-commissioning activities meet the planned
objectives and systems are ready for commissioning.
Lead the commissioning phase to ensure systems are operational,meet project standards, and comply with safety regulations.
Documentation and Reporting:
Develop and maintain comprehensive documentation related to completions activities including test records, commissioning reports, and final handover documents.
Prepare regular reports on the progress and status of completion activities for project management and stakeholders.
Team Leadership and Collaboration:
Lead a team of inspection and completions professionals,providing training and development as needed.
Collaborate with project managers, engineers, contractors, and client representatives to facilitate clear communication and resolve any issues arising during the completions phase.
Quality Assurance and Control:
Implement quality control protocols and standard operating procedures for inspection and testing activities.
Ensure all project activities comply with legal, environmental, and health and safety standards.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field.
Minimum of 15 years of experience in project management or completions management within the EPCM environment, preferably in the green energy or steel manufacturing sectors.
Proven track record of managing mechanical completions, precommissioning, and commissioning processes.
