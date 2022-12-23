Commissioner
2022-12-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
The ideal candidate for this role will be a qualified industrial electrician.
Experience in heavy industrial / hydraulics and PLC control systems would be beneficial although not essential, we recognize that most electricians may not have hydraulic experience and so all our technicians receive extensive training.
You will have substantial experience working with Electrical Isolation Procedures or with similar systems. You will have an appropriate electrical industry qualification. Electrical or electronic engineering is desirable.
This role requires a high level of Health and Safety focus with experience of working with safe systems of work. You will have a demonstrable ability to work as part of a team and/or on your own initiative and have the ability and confidence to work at height. This includes appropriate physical fitness to climb and undertake some physical work. You will also be comfortable and experienced working in adverse weather conditions.
You will also have a high level of IT literacy.
Has sound working experience within the wind-industry
Is willing and able to work in shift patterns and has flexibility
Can manage administrative tasks in a structural and self-dependent manner
Has experience working in multinational teams by bringing strong intercultural skills along
Has working knowledge of English spoken, and written
About the job
For our Business Units, we are looking for a Commissioning Technician for installation of our offshore wind turbines.
We are now recruiting industrial electricians; the candidates will then be given extensive training to become Commissioning Technicians within our Siemens Gamesa Offshore team. Upon completion of your training as a Wind Turbine Commissioning Technician, you will be part of a permanently employed project commissioning team who are dedicated and responsible for the commissioning of wind turbine projects in line with safety guidelines, project requirements, corporate methods, and industry legislative standards.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to :
• Some of your key responsibilities will be to implement, instruct, train and ensure safety cultures and behaviors within the role and team.
• Troubleshoot and repair, electrical or mechanical system malfunctions will also be a key task as will be keeping and maintaining the relevant documentation as per company policy (full training required).
• A key part of the role is also being responsible for training, mentoring and sharing knowledge with trainees and colleagues alike. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02
