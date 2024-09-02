Commercial Product Manager - Scania mobile applications
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-09-02
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation with the ambition to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. As digitalization and electrification take center stage, digital services are becoming increasingly crucial for our customers' operational efficiency. To succeed in this journey, we are seeking a Commercial Product Manager to join the Scania mobile applications team. This is a one year temporary position.
In this role, you will be responsible for shaping the future of Scania Driver App and Scania Fleet App. Two central points of contact within the Scania digital ecosystem, which bring drivers and administrative staff closer, and ease their day-to-day operations. You will work alongside an inspiring and diverse team, focusing on delivering premium digital experience to customers.
Your role
In your role as Commercial Product Manager you will have an opportunity to truly influence the vision of our offering. You will take an integral part in defining the product strategy by working closely together with a brilliant team of product owners, service designers and UX designers across the organisation. You will be the main interface towards our markets and will work cross functionally within the Scania organisation.
Your responsibilities
• Develop and articulate a compelling product vision, strategy, and roadmap, rooted in a deep understanding of our customers' evolving needs as well as our competitive landscape. * Lead the different stakeholders toward successful implementation of our strategy.
• Drive product launches, ensuring robust go-to-market strategies, engaging presentations, and effective communication materials.
• Define and achieve commercial and financial objectives, and meticulously track progress with success metrics.
• Prioritize development efforts and functional requirements, aligning with customer demand.
Who we are looking For
A candidate with a proven track record as a Product Manager, especially within digital services. Experience in the transport and/or e-mobility sector is a plus. You should be agile-minded, with a strong grasp of service development and digital transformation, complemented by a solid commercial focus. You have strong communication skills, thrive in collaborative environments and are comfortable with ambiguity. You are someone who sees solutions where others see complexity and excels in a dynamic, fast-paced setting.
Skills & Requirements * At least 3 years of relevant professional experience.
• A strong commercial mindset, analytical abilities, and cross-functional communication skills.
• A university degree in Engineering, Business, or related disciplines.
• Fluency in English.
What we offer
Note that this is a one year temporary position.
We offer a flexible way of working to balance work and your personal life. In the start of your career with us we would like to see you more in person in the office, to build relationships, gain training and experience the Scania culture. Eventually, you will work in a hybrid way. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. People are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities.
Further information and application
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications for the role. If you have specific questions regarding the position, please contact Cécile Jourdain, Head of Digital Customer Services, Cecile.jourdain@scania.com
Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than September 11, 2024. Applications might be handled throughout the whole application period.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Kindly notice that a background check might be conducted for the position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8875225