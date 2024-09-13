Commercial Performance Analyst
Ikano Bank Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-09-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikano Bank Ab (publ) i Malmö
, Lund
, Älmhult
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
As our Commercial Performance Analyst, you will be driving towards the growth targets for the Direct to Consumer (D2C) business line. You will produce and share actionable customer insights and drive business decisions and initiatives to improve. You will be part of Ikano Bank, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity and long-term focus. A unique chance for greater responsibility and future opportunities. Let's achieve great things together.
We create solutions that simplify finance
Commercial Analytics is the customer analytics and insights engine in the Commercial B2C function. The Commercial B2C function is a bank-wide organisation, for the B2C customer segment including Retail partners and D2C. We work to secure the bank's top-line growth by meeting our customers' needs with relevant and fair financial services.
You will have specific responsibilities for D2C, and to identify, scope, and drive improvement initiatives for the broker channel. You will be working closely with the commercial analysts and data delivery specialist, the D2C business line stakeholders, as well as key stakeholders within the Digital function.
Key responsibilities include:
• Drive audience insights using relevant data sources and presenting in a digestible format
• Extract and analyse data to create actionable reports for relevant stakeholders such as Commercial and Product
• Participate and contribute with customer analytics insights in ongoing initiatives and for product or process development
• Work across teams to build and integrate insight models related to risk-based pricing for broker channel, churn and retention, and in other touchpoints along the customer journey
• Report and monitor set KPIs for broker channel customers, and proactively advise adjustment of broker filters, pricing and broker commission based on performance
• Drive initiatives and improvements related to the broker channel.
• Ensure best practices for broker business are copied across all Ikano Bank branches with broker business
• Support budgeting process for consumer loans with inputs for the broker channel and follow up on agreed budget and targets
• Identify and support the development and delivery of required KPI reporting
We offer you
An exciting opportunity for a business-minded analyst, who thrives on leveraging analytics for insights and is keen on putting those insights into action.
You will have the chance to influence your daily work, and develop together with colleagues from eight markets in a highly value-driven company. We have a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise and growth follows.
Are you the one for Ikano?
To be successful in this role you need to have:
Motivation:
• Ability to navigate in a matrix structure across multiple geographies
• Result oriented both in terms of the bank targets and customer satisfaction
• Highly collaborative within your function and across the bank
• Inspirational and motivational in how you communicate and engage cross functionally
Knowledge:
• Analytical skills - ability to analyze data and drive meaningful and actionable insights
• Ability to communicate insights and proposes actions in a clear and concise manner
• Experience in working with a statistical software such as Qliksense, Excel, SAS, or equivalent
• Mastery in a data analysis language, preferably SQL or SAS
• Experience in working with data and analytics, preferably within a banking environment and with unsecured lending products
• Experience from working with or within a broker(s) and good understanding of broker dynamics is a plus
Capabilities:
• Strategic thinking with an eye for the detail
• Analytic mindset and ability to analyse data and drive actionable insights based on these
• A solution-oriented mind-set to achieve results
• Ability to develop & maintain strong internal and external relationships
• Can do attitude and good sense of humour
Experience & Qualifications:
• A university degree in Computer Science, Information Management, Statistics, or a related field (work experience may be considered in lieu of formal education
• Fluency in English is a pre-requisite, preferably fluency in a Nordic language
• Experience from working in the financial sector, and in particular with unsecured lending, is a plus
Join us now - together we will find a better way
In this role you will report to Head of Commercial Analytics, and will be based in Malmö, Hyllie.
Send your application before 2024-09-23.
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair, and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people and businesses. Its offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany, and Austria and is a part of the Ikano Group who owns 51 % of the Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49 % of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikano Bank AB (publ)
(org.nr 516406-0922) Arbetsplats
Ikano Bank AB Sweden Jobbnummer
8900666