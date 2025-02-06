Commercial Operations Specialist
About Spiideo
Spiideo is a leading sports tech company headquartered in Malmö. We help spread the joy of sports through cutting-edge, cloud-based sports video technology used for video recording, data analysis and broadcasting. Our customers are clubs, leagues and media companies all over the globe. We are around 100 people in multiple locations so we need to make sure we grow efficiently and with scale in mind. Because of that we are looking to strengthening our commercial team at the Lilla Torg office in Malmö with a Commercial Operations Specialist.
We welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply, as we believe that a variety of perspectives drives innovation and success within our team.
The Opportunity
As a Commercial Operations Specialist, you'll play a key role to support and improve the way we do business - from marketing and sales to support, customer success and finance.
You'll be working closely with the Commercial Operations Manager to tackle diverse challenges like commissions management, sales forecasting, CRM administration and strategic reporting.
Whether you're an early-career professional or looking to pivot into the SaaS industry, this role offers a great opportunity for a detailed-oriented, curious and business minded person to learn new skills, grow, and make a meaningful contribution to our commercial success and future growth.
Key Responsibilities
Commissions Management: Help track and calculate commissions to ensure accurate and timely payouts. This is a key part in ensuring our commercial teams are aligned to the company goals.
Monthly Forecasting: Collaborate with sales leaders to ensure forecast accuracy, and support the preparation and review of monthly sales forecasts.
Track Commercial Performance: Monitor and update key metrics, and provide valuable insights of performance trends to guide decision-making.
Help New Team Members Succeed: Track how new sales team members are doing during their ramp-up period and identify ways to improve their onboarding effectiveness and experience.
CRM Data administration: Keep customer and account information organized and updated, to ensure smooth collaboration across teams and identify opportunities
What you bring:
Degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field
Proficiency in Excel or Google Sheets for data analysis.
Attention to Detail: Strong organizational skills and a keen eye for accuracy
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate across teams
An analytical and curious mindset to identify trends and actionable insights.
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
Familiarity with CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot) is a plus, but we'll provide training if needed.
What we offer
A collaborative, supportive environment with opportunities for professional growth.
The chance to make an impact in a growing, international SaaS company.
Access to cutting-edge tools and resources to empower your work.
A friendly and skilled multinational team
Competitive salary and benefits package that includes an extensive pension & insurance package, wellness benefits, parental leave benefits and generous vacation allowance
Application
Submit your CV and a short cover letter and tell us why you're interested in joining our team and how you will contribute in this role.
Screening and interviews will be done continuously. Candidates going past screening should expect that the process will include a short case as well as a live assignment during the second interview.
We believe that when the best people work together in an open environment, magic happens. Ready to make your mark in the sports tech industry? Join us at Spiideo and be part of our exciting journey!
Location: Spiideo's office at Lilla Torg 1 in Malmö
