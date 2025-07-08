Commercial & Bid Manager
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
The undersea domain is more relevant than ever. Awareness and preparations are key to keep waters, borders and critical underwater infrastructure safe.
If you have a strong interest in helping customers protect their assets and support their operations by using underwater technology, we are seeking to add a Commercial/Bid Manager to join our marketing & sales team. In this dynamic role, you will have the opportunity to engage in a wide range of tasks, and we expect you to contribute with a high level of energy and enthusiasm to drive initiatives in a systematic and timely manner. Your contribution will be crucial in supporting various phases (RFP, RFI, RFT, RPM, etc.) as well as during the execution phase. Additionally, you'll actively contribute to ongoing enhancement of our commercial processes and functions.
As a key member of our business unit Underwater Systems, you will have the chance to tap into a market with immense potential, offering opportunities for personal growth and involvement at various levels in the world of winning and executing business.
Key responsibilities are, but not limited to:
* Analyzing customer request to determine bid/contract strategy and bid/contract plan
* Preparation of cost structure (calculation & pricing), financial analysis and risk mitigating activities
* Scrutinize commercial parts of customer requests
* Terms & Conditions
* Support internal decision-making (WB process)
* Negotiations
* Support contract execution regarding commercial aspects e.g., change of scope or T&C's.
Travels both nationally and internationally will be part of the job.
Your profile
We are looking for you with previous experience as a Project, Contract, or Commercial Manager, or with similar leadership roles in an international environment. Hands-on experience in tasks mentioned above, such as sales, negotiations, price calculations, or contract terms and conditions, is an advantage.
To succeed in this role, we believe that a high level of business acumen and a sales-oriented mindset are essential. You will be involved in numerous internal and external interactions, making your ability to build trust and inspire various stakeholders critically significant. Additionally, it would be beneficial if you have a keen eye for detail, a structured approach to tasks, along with the ability to communicate information effectively.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
More than 90% of the world's trade happens by sea. Any disruptions to the global flow have serious consequences. BU Underwater Systems design, develop and build the coolest unmanned underwater systems on the planet. Always with the mindset of keeping people and society (and seas) safe.
We offer remotely operated and autonomous vehicles as well as torpedoes and underwater sensors across a global customer base - both for defence and the commercial market. We strive to facilitate and optimise maritime operations - no matter the situation. Business Unit Underwater Systems is a part of Business Area Kockums.
