Commercial Merchandise Manager
2024-07-04
Company Description
At H&M Group, we are here to inspire people around the world to express their personality through fashion and design by making a more sustainable lifestyle exciting and accessible for everyone - regardless of style or budget. To get there, we have set the 2030 Goals for People, Planet and Growth, ensuring that we can continue leading our industry towards a sustainable future and creating long-term profitable growth.
In the coming years we focus on elevating the full H&M experience in the eyes of the consumers through Product, Experience and Brand, guided by our Brand Plan. Do you want to be part of making us succeed?
Region Southern Hemisphere currently consists of Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, South Africa, Australia & New Zealand. We are taking next steps to accelerate towards our direction by reshaping our operations. To achieve our ambitions, deliver on our goals and create value for our customers, our colleagues play a key role. With clarified roles and responsibilities, we continue to execute with speed and adapt to the changes in the world around us.
Job Description
As a Commercial Merchandise Manager, you will lead and coordinate the prioritization to establish a robust commercial plan and execute it for the region. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including Business Units (BUs), Customer Activation, Digital, Visual, and Sales Market teams, aiming to enhance customer satisfaction, optimize inventory, and achieve substantial revenue growth.
Your Core Responsibilities includes but is not limited to:
Adapt and adjust global commercial plan to regional consumer/customer demand cross concept and functions.
Collaborate and concrete with assortment/BUs on specific commercial plan adaptations for southern hemisphere.
Be responsible for all information including but not limited to kick off, sale packs, BF-information CI, TPP lists shared with the sales market.
Drive scenario commercial planning to ensure the region is ready to activate in-season and post season inventory management.
Visit physical & digital store on a regular basis to follow up implementation of commercial impact on key product categories, reacting based on in-season performance.
Collaborate with digital, retail, and customer activation teams to align merchandising efforts with commercial plans.
Lead cross functional Commercial initiatives and deep dives to enhance an omni and customer-centric approach and strong execution.
Contribute insights to global & regional counter parts for commercial planning strategy discussions.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Commercial Merchandise Manager, you love working with the product and support the head of merchandising setting a strong operational plan of how to activate it the best way in line with the global brand plan & strategy.
What you need to succeed:
1+ years of leadership experience within merchandising, assortment office or similar, preferably experience from both retail and digital
3+ years' experience within merchandising, assortment office or similar, preferably experience from both retail and digital
Strong analytical skills and technical ability in order to operate and be up to date with merchandising systems, tools, reports.
Ability to link customer insight knowledge into mid and long- term commercial actions.
Deep understanding of products, stock- and product lifecycle-management
Strong in driving results and constantly improving ways of working
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm, Sweden and will reports to the Head of Merchandising for Southern Hemisphere Region.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application as soon as possible but latest July15th, 2024.
