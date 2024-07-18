Commercial Business Controller - Gothenburg
Are you an experienced Business Controller with a keen eye for system improvements? We are looking for a driven and analytical individual for an exciting role with our client in Gothenburg.
What you will do:
Financial Analysis and Reporting: Perform regular financial evaluations and enhance the processes and reporting quality.
System Improvement: Identify needs and coordinate with digital teams to enhance and develop the system infrastructure, including consolidation systems, budget systems, ERP systems, and Qlik/Power BI.
Data-Driven Insights: Utilize financial data to provide actionable insights that drive business growth and improve performance.
Process Enhancement: Continuously refine reporting processes to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and alignment with organizational objectives.
Business Partnering: Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams eg. digital teams, local markets, accounting, and other controlling teams to deliver financial insights and support business development.
Who you are:
Bachelor's preferable Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field
Minimum 10 years of experience in financial analysis, controlling, or similar roles.
Previous experience working within Car OEM headquarters.
Expertise in financial modeling, Excel, and ERP systems.
Advanced analytical skills and strong attention to detail.
Expert in Power BI and Qlik, as well as creating custom Excel models.
Documented experience of how to drive a performance culture within an big organization.
A business-oriented mindset with experience in retail or market environments.
Competence of steering models and market controlling.
Self-motivated, adaptable, and collaborative.
Start: September 1, 2024
End: January, 2025 (possible extension)
Length: 5 months
Location: Gothenburg
Apply Now!
Are you or someone you know the right fit for this role? Send your CV to us as soon as possible, as selections are made on an ongoing basis. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this exciting assignment!
About us
Nutshell Consulting focuses on providing full- service services for customers within the finance area. With us, the individual is at the center regardless of who you are - employee, partner, or customer. We are constantly on the lookout for new talents who want to create a change. At Nutshell, you are offered a competitive salary, great benefits, and a dynamic work environment where you can challenge yourself. With our network of experienced consultants, you as a customer get a perfect match for every assignment. We optimize your finance function with our comprehensive range of services for finance. We are here to support and improve your operations.
