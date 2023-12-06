Combustion System Calibration Engineer within the automotive
Did you recently graduate with a degree in mechatronics, electrical or mechanical engineering and want to work within the automotive? Our customer is now looking for a Combustion System Calibration Engineer with passion for engines. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as Combustion System Calibration Engineer within automotive
You will be part of a agile Powertrain Engineering team where you will be part of the early stages of engine production, participating in the design process to determine when, where, and how it should be developed. The goal is to reduce emissions and minimize CO2 by controlling the engine through its management system. This involves calibrating and optimizing the engine, often in test cells and simulation environments. Once calibration is complete, the data is downloaded into the engine control unit. The team gather a lot of data from the rig and the engine, building models to comprehend their functioning.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at out costumer in Gothenburg.
You will be coached by a mentor at the customer and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the customer.
Desired qualifications:
• Are at the start of your career with a recent graduate in mechatronics, electrical or mechanical engineering
• Interest in physical modeling, combustion technology and mechatronics
• Passion for engines, measurements, and the intricate workings of an engine.
• As a person you are social, proactive, and able to drive initiatives in a dynamic environment.
• Good knowledge in English
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent matches tech talents of the future with exciting jobs at some of Sweden's top companies. Together with our customers, we give our consultants a terrific start to their professional careers through tailored training and support. Nexer Tech Talent was founded in 2014 and is present throughout Sweden with offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. Today we have 30 employees internally and approx. 350 consultants. Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 4,500 employees in 14 countries who for more than 35 years have helped our customers stay one step ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
