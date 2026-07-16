Combustion Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-07-16
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our innovative team as a Combustion Engineer and immerse yourself in the world of cutting-edge combustion technology. As a Combustion Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring the performance, reliability, and environmental compliance of our gas turbine combustion systems. Your work will span the full product lifecycle, from supporting new technology development to resolving operational challenges across our global fleet.
A typical day may include planning and conducting combustion tests, analysing test and field data, evaluating emission performance, and collaborating with experts in design, controls, service, and product support. You will investigate combustion-related issues, identify root causes, and help implement solutions that improve reliability, fuel flexibility, and operational performance.
Working at the forefront of combustion technology, you will contribute to the ongoing transition toward lower-emission power generation, including the integration of hydrogen and other sustainable fuels. The role offers a combination of hands-on engineering, technical problem-solving, and cross-functional collaboration, providing opportunities to make a tangible impact on both current products and future technologies.
How You'll Make an Impact
Plan and execute combustion testing, analyse test and operational data, and troubleshoot field issues to improve performance, emissions, reliability, and fuel flexibility across both new developments and the existing fleet.
Support the development, validation, and optimization of combustion technologies for current and future products.
Collaborate with colleagues across Design, Controls, Performance, Service, and Product Support to deliver effective technical solutions.
Communicate technical findings and recommendations clearly to customers and internal stakeholders.
Help advance technologies that enable lower emissions, increased fuel flexibility, and a more sustainable energy future.
Additional Information
This role includes supporting our global product fleet as part of the normal day-to-day work. Following onboarding and experience building in the role, you will also take part in an occasional planned support rotation. The rotation occurs infrequently, typically less than once per month, and may involve daytime support during weekends.
What You Bring
You Either have experience in hot gas turbine commissioning, Emission tuning or have an academic background with a degree in Experimental Combustion, Fluid Dynamics or Chemical Engineering.
Preferably Proven experience in combustion engineering and a deep understanding of combustion principles and technologies.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Proficiency in English; Swedish is a plus.
About the Team
Join the Siemens Energy Combustion team and make a significant impact on the development of gas turbine products. Our international team spans Sweden, the US, Europe, and India, working in an agile environment where questioning existing approaches and driving new ideas to solutions is encouraged. Our Gas Services division focuses on low-emission power generation, decarbonization, and modernization, offering opportunities to work on pioneering projects and innovative technologies.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With over 100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one-sixth of the world's electricity generation. Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation. Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character—no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 299827 not later than 2026-08-20
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "299827". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
10004786