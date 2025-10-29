Combustion engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our innovative team as a Combustion Engineer and immerse yourself in the world of cutting-edge combustion technology. You'll be at the forefront of designing and operating advanced combustion systems, focusing on increasing fuel flexibility with hydrogen and biofuels. Collaborate with experts across various fields to achieve project goals and deliver reliable, efficient solutions. Your day will be filled with planning, executing combustion experiments, analysing test data, improving emission levels, and transferring insights to our customers. Be part of our mission to reduce emissions and contribute to a sustainable, zero-emissions future.
How You'll Make an Impact
• Systematically drive combustion testing and tuning, Analyse and evaluate test data to reduce gas turbine emissions and improved fuel flexibility.
• Use your knowledge of combustion systems in new development and by trouble shoot field issues.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive R&D projects from concept to completion.
• Represent our team with excellent communication skills, fostering strong relationships with diverse colleagues and customers.
What You Bring
• You Either have experience in hot gas turbine commissioning, Emission tuning or have an academic background with a degree in Experimental Combustion, Fluid Dynamics or Chemical Engineering.
• Preferably Proven experience in combustion engineering and a deep understanding of combustion principles and technologies.
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
• Proficiency in English; Swedish is a plus.
About the Team
Join the Siemens Energy Combustion team and make a significant impact on the development of gas turbine products. Our international team spans Sweden, the US, Europe, and India, working in an agile environment where questioning existing approaches and driving new ideas to solutions is encouraged. Our Gas Services division focuses on low-emission power generation, decarbonization, and modernization, offering opportunities to work on pioneering projects and innovative technologies.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With over 100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one-sixth of the world's electricity generation. Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation. Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Anders Häggmark anders.haggmark@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
