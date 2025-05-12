CNC Operator, lathe
2025-05-12
CNC lathe Wanted for Family Business in Brunna, Kungsängen
We are looking for an experienced CNC Operator for direct employment with our client - a stable and family-oriented company with a modern and clean work environment.
About the Position
With us, you will work broadly with the entire process:
Set up, program, measure, and operate CNC lathes
Work with Siemens and Fanuc control systems
Responsible for tool purchases / inventory and optimization of production
Who Are You?
At least 5 years of experience in CNC turning
Knowledge in Siemens and Fanuc is a plus
Thorough, independent, and likes to take responsibility
We Offer
Direct employment with the client
Nice and clean work environment
A family business with a strong team spirit
Location in Brunna, Kungsängen (with production also on the southern side)
Working Hours 7-16 with one hour of flex.
Does this sound like something for you? Apply today!
