Hellma Materials Sweden AB is an innovative and international company that works with development, production, and distribution of crystalline and ceramic materials for optics, radiation detection and defence. We are part of the global Hellma Group with factories and offices around the world. Among our customers are well-known photonics and security technology companies that integrate these materials into their systems and therefore place the highest demands on us in terms of quality and product. We also develop and grow detector crystals whose areas of use range from basic research to medicine. As a global company, we respect and value cooperation with our customers, suppliers, and employees, both at home and abroad. We began the construction of our factory in Trollhättan in 2022 and started our production in 2024. We offer the opportunity to be part of this journey with good benefits and wage conditions. Hellma Materials encourages further education and gives you the opportunity to grow with the company and your future colleagues.
We are seeking a skilled and motivated CNC Operator to join our team. You will play a vital role in operating and optimizing CNC machinery, ensuring high-quality production, and troubleshooting as needed. This position is ideal for someone with a passion for advanced manufacturing and a drive for continuous improvement. The position also includes material handling and shipping. Logistics will therefore be a part of this role.
Operate and manage CNC machines to ensure quality and efficiency.
Work with technical drawings and specifications to guide machining tasks.
Prepare materials and machines for efficient operation.
Ensure production quality through monitoring, adjustments, and inspections.
Perform basic maintenance and address operational issues when required.
Experience in operating and setting up CNC machinery.
Ability to understand and work with technical documents, drawings, and specifications.
Strong attention to detail and a focus on achieving quality results.
Proficiency in English; knowledge of German is an advantage.
Certifications for equipment operation, such as forklift licenses, are beneficial but not required.
Hellma Materials Sweden AB
Hellma Materials and CVD Ceramics are leading manufacturers of high quality crystalline and ceramic optical materials supplying to a broad range of industries. These include microlithography, optics, laser technology and radiation detection.
