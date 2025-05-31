Cloud Support Engineer
Aura Cloud AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aura Cloud AB i Stockholm
Aura Cloud is a class leading cloud platform for financial institutions to launch and run their business at light-speed. Our platform is at the center of our customers' digitization path and business critical.
We provide 24/7 platforms for critical core financial applications that require a very high degree of quality and stability of the platform. We are fast expanding into other markets with continued focus in the Nordics.
We seek experienced Cloud Operations Engineers to join the Cloud Infrastructure team at our Stockholm and Bangalore offices, to manage the delivery, tuning, optimization, and performance of workloads and IT services that run in the cloud.
Key Responsibilities
Create, manage and optimize SaaS / Cloud production environments on AWS and Azure
Administer and maintain Linux-based systems, application servers (Jetty), web servers (Apache), and domain servers
Implement and manage CI / CD pipelines using Jenkins, TeamCity, and GitHub
Configure and maintain FortiGate Firewall and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems
Manage and optimize Postgres databases, including writing and troubleshooting SQL queries
Oversee operational processes to ensure high availability, scalability, and performance
Ensure environments meet regulatory compliance standards (ISO 27001, SOC 2, etc.)
Experience in configuring tools like Jira, TestLink, SVN and Git.
Requirements and Experience
4+ years managing SaaS / Cloud production environments on AWS and Azure
Strong experience with AWS core services (EC2, RDS, S3, IAM, VPC, ELB, CloudWatch)
Proficiency in Linux system administration and shell scripts, application servers (Jetty), and web servers (Apache)
Hands-on experience with Jenkins, TeamCity, and GitHub for CI / CD automation
Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform or AWS CloudFormation)
Good understanding of cloud networking, security, high availability, and disaster recovery design
Ability to design secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud architectures.
Familiarity with monitoring and observability tools (CloudWatch, Datadog, or similar)
Experience with FortiGate Firewall and EDR solutions for enhanced security
Strong knowledge of Postgres databases and proficiency in writing basic SQL queries
Strong problem-solving skills, particularly in incident troubleshooting and root cause analysis
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, having confidence and ability to engage prospects and internal stakeholders
Ability to work & solve problems independently and supporting multiple projects / functions, in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
Exposure to financial services, banking, or Fintech environments is a strong advantage
AWS certifications (e.g., Solutions Architect Associate/Professional, SysOps) are a plus
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aura Cloud AB
(org.nr 559197-8746) Jobbnummer
9367726