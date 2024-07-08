Cloud Platform Engineer to team Developer Expereience at SEB
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
Are you a Cloud Platform Engineer eager to create impact by guiding developers in transitioning and optimizing their applications within a cloud environment? Do you possess a proactive mindset towards continuous improvement and exploring new technologies and methodologies? If so, this opportunity might be perfect for you!
Your Responsibilities
As a Cloud Platform Engineer, you will join our Developer Experience team. Your main responsibilities will include delivering, maintaining, and enhancing SEB's common development environments and tools. This includes Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) toolchains, aimed at assisting SEB development teams in producing high-quality software efficiently, reliably, and securely.
You will collaborate closely with our software product teams within the platform engineering team to develop a software-defined platform that meets SEB's standards for security and agility, enabling fast-paced development.
Your role will involve supporting development teams on their journey to cloud adoption, leveraging cloud technologies to design, build, and deploy software solutions. You will champion modern CI/CD practices and toolchains, and contribute to maintaining developer guides that facilitate using cloud technologies for software delivery. Additionally, you will provide shared software assets, libraries, and guidelines.
To excel in this role, you should have:
• A background in software engineering with experience in cloud environments, demonstrating high technical proficiency and an "automation first" mindset.
• A proactive personality with a strong sense of ownership and responsibility, eager to learn and share knowledge.
• Excellent communication skills.
• A bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.
• If you are passionate about cloud technologies and have a strong technical background, we would love to hear from you!
You have experience in some of the areas:
• Cloud environments such as Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, and Azure.
• Software as a Service (SaaS) adoption
• Version Control systems like Git, GitHub
• Continuous Integration Solutions like GitHub actions, Azure DevOps, Jenkins
• Programming languages like Java, C#
• Scripting, Bash, PowerShell, and Python
• Container technology, Kubernetes
Ready to join?
Attach your CV and a personal letter describing yourself and how you can contribute to this role. Feel free to send in your application today, but no later than the 31st of July 2024.
Our fundamental belief is that inclusion and diversity are crucial for our future success. We strive for an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe, or where they come from.
