Cloud Infrastructure Engineer
2025-07-15
Are you a driven individual with a broad technical skillset, an eagerness to learn, and a keen interest in cloud infrastructure and security? Then this role is perfect for you!
At Sandvik Coromant, we're expanding our infrastructure and operations capabilities within the Web area and are now seeking a Cloud Infrastructure Engineer with a strong passion for technology to join our dedicated Infrastructure and Operations team.
Your new team
We're an agile Infrastructure & Operations team, embedded within a broader DevOps context, dedicated to designing and operating cloud-native, Azure Platform-as-a-Service solutions. In our team, you'll have autonomy and flexibility in shaping your role, coupled with outstanding opportunities for growth in a collaborative and supportive environment. We value mutual support, continuous learning, and diversity of perspectives.
About your job
Your mission is to design, build, and maintain scalable cloud infrastructure solutions to support our digital transformation journey - playing a vital role in ensuring our cloud solutions remain secure, reliable, and highly efficient. This includes:
Managing and continuously improving our cloud infrastructure through Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Closely collaborating with Product teams to understand their requirements and deliver suitable infrastructure solutions.
Actively participating in implementing and continuously enhancing cloud solutions.
Acting as a security advocate, guiding the team toward secure design and implementation practices.
Monitoring systems performance, security, and reliability, proactively addressing and resolving issues.
Researching and evaluating emerging cloud technologies and contributing ideas to enhance our technology landscape.
Location
This position offers flexible working arrangements, with your primary location being Sandviken. Occasional travel is required.
Your profile
You have a solid generalist IT background with hands-on experience in Azure cloud environments. Experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC), such as Bicep, ARM, or Terraform, is essential. Familiarity with scripting languages like PowerShell is highly valuable. Security experience related to cloud infrastructure and relevant certifications are strong merits. Knowledge of container platforms and production-level container operations is also beneficial.
Most importantly, you are motivated, curious, and enthusiastic about technology. You bring a proactive mindset, excellent problem-solving skills, and a continuous drive for professional growth. Fluent communication in Swedish is required, and proficiency in English is advantageous.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Sara Svedberg, hiring manager, sara.svedberg@sandvik.com
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance. Due to vacations, it may be harder to reach us during the summer.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 11, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0080017.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024, the group had approximately 41,000 employees, sales in more than 150 countries and revenues of about SEK 123 billion. Så ansöker du
