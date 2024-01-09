Cloud Infrastructure Engineer
2024-01-09
We're currently seeking a highly skilled Cloud Infrastrucure Engineers to join our growing team at Nexer R&D Connected Solutions. As a member of our team, you'll have the opportunity to work on exciting assignments using cutting-edge technology, allowing you to develop your technical skills and software expertise.
What is it like to be a part of R&D Connected Solutions?
At Nexer, you get to dream big, think smart, and be part of developing tomorrow's technology. Nexer has a learning culture for further development through internal courses, certifications, and meet-ups. We make sure to have fun at work, and also through hackathons and after work!
In this role, you will work primarily with Infrastructure in a cloud environment. You are part of a team with supportive colleagues who are Cloud enthusiasts. You can either work in a Nexer team in-house or carry your assignment to one of our customers in the Gothenburg area. We work with everything from the latest telecom technology to connected services and autonomous vehicles.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a Cloud Infrastructure Engineer with experience in software development and with an academic background in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent. To be successful in this role, you recognize yourself in:
• Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP) Infrastructure and DevOps in Cloud Environment
• Proficient in Python, Java, GoLang or other programming language
• Docker & Kubernetes
• Terraform
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines (building and optimizing)
• Thorough understanding of cloud architectures IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
Good to have:
• Experience to migrate on-premises to Cloud
• Implementing Cloud core services
• Familiarity with Cloud Security
• Terraform Associate Certification, Amazon Cloud Solutions Architect, Amazon Cloud Security
• Experience in several cloud platforms (GCP, AWS, Azure)
We also attach great importance to your personal qualities. Our employees enjoy working together, absorbing new information, and turning it into creative solutions for our customers. If you see yourself as a team player and have the desire to share your knowledge with your teammates, as well as listen and learn - then we think you'll thrive with us!
Application
Please feel free to submit your application. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept applications via email due to GDPR regulations, but if you have any questions, please feel free to contact Nèlio Lopes Ramos at nelio.lopesramos@nexergroup.com
