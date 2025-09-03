Cloud Infra & DevOps - Senior Developer
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Cloud Infra & DevOps - Senior Developer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Cloud Infra & DevOps - Senior Developer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We at VIPAS AB now seeking a Senior Cloud Developer to work on infrastructure and microservice solutions in Microsoft Azure, with a strong focus on data management (ingest-to-analytics). You will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing scalable cloud-based systems, ensuring performance, reliability, and security across applications and data flows.
The role requires deep technical expertise in cloud architecture, containerization, DevOps practices, and database management, along with solid programming skills.
Required skills:
Microsoft Azure
• Azure Functions - Software Architecture (Microservice Structure) - Containerization
Databases - Database Queries - Database Administration - PostgreSQL
Programming Languages - Python - TypeScript - Java / JavaScript
DevOps & CI/CD - REST APIs - Single Sign-On (OIDC, SAML) - Pulumi - GitHub & GitHub Actions - Microsoft Visual Studio - Kubernetes - Argo Workflows (Argo WF) - Docker - Helm - Terraform - JFrog Artifactory - Flux (Continuous Delivery)
Monitoring & Visualization - Grafana - Modana (Streamlit)
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathi@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Swathi Basi swathi.hr@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9490941