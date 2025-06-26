Cloud Fullstack Developer
2025-06-26
Opportunity
Cloud Fullstack Developer - Consultant Assignment with Possibility for Hire (6-9 months)
A dynamic R&D team is looking to strengthen its capacity with an experienced Cloud Fullstack Software Developer. This role is part of a try-and-hire arrangement where you will work on future-focused digital solutions targeting both end users and internal platforms. The assignment includes a mix of backend and frontend development, with a strong emphasis on scalability, security, and modern cloud architecture.
About the Role
You'll work as part of a cross-functional agile team building cloud-native services and intuitive user interfaces. Your contribution will be critical in shaping the architecture, implementing features, maintaining CI/CD workflows, and ensuring that production systems are robust and efficient.
Responsibilities
Design and develop cloud infrastructure and frontend features
Collaborate on defining scalable, secure, and maintainable platform architecture
Work closely with team members across development, design, testing, and architecture
Turn functional requirements into technical solutions ready for deployment
Ensure quality through secure development, peer reviews, and test automation
Support production environments and post-deployment operations
Contribute to documentation of systems and development decisions
Technical Scope
Translate business needs into system architecture and modular components
Build and integrate secure cloud-native services and modern frontend applications
Develop and run unit/integration tests; conduct and participate in code reviews
Work alongside application and UI teams to align on APIs and overall solution design
Report progress and architectural matters to the designated platform manager
Required Skills & Experience
Strong hands-on experience with AWS services and cloud-native development
Advanced skills in Java for backend/core systems
Experience writing Go for AWS Lambda functions
Solid knowledge of React for building frontend interfaces
Familiar with event-driven and serverless design patterns
Used to working in agile environments (e.g., Scrum, Kanban)
Proficient with collaboration and DevOps tools like JIRA or Azure DevOps
Confident working with CI/CD workflows and test-driven development
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Valuable Extras
Familiarity with IoT-focused platforms such as AWS IoT Core or Azure IoT Hub
Experience with REST APIs, web technology integrations, and frontend-backend communication
Awareness of common cloud security vulnerabilities and best practices (e.g., OWASP Top 10)
Exposure to SAFe or other scaled agile frameworks
Insight into systems involving mechanical or electromechanical components
Ideal Profile
University-level education in Computer Science, IT, or related field
4-7+ years of software development experience
Deep understanding of cloud-based architecture, Java, React, and CI/CD tooling
Experience in collaborative, agile, product-focused environments
Who You Are
Analytical and methodical in your approach
Dependable, flexible, and self-directed
Communicative and a natural team player
Interested in new technologies and continuous improvement
Driven by delivering secure and effective technical solutions
Practical Details
Location: Hybrid setup with on-site presence near Landskrona and flexible workdays in Malmö
Start: Upon agreement
Engagement Type: Full-time consultancy with opportunity for long-term placement
Ready to help shape next-generation cloud applications in a hands-on role that combines backend and frontend development? We'd love to hear from you. Apply now to explore the opportunity further.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
Application deadline: 2025-07-11
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
261 31 LANDSKRONA Kontakt
Contact: Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00
9405446