Cloud Engineer
Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB i Stockholm
Cloud Engineer AWS
Location: Stockholm | Full-time | Permanent
Give yourself an outstanding opportunity to grow your career in a dynamic, international environment. We are now looking for a Cloud Engineer with a focus on AWS to join our team in Stockholm.
Join us in building and managing secure, scalable, and automated cloud infrastructure that supports critical applications across multiple Agile Release Trains (ARTs). As a Cloud Engineer, you'll work hands-on with cutting-edge technologies in a collaborative, agile environment.
Key Responsibilities
We are looking for a Cloud Engineer with deep AWS expertise, strong automation skills, and a passion for cloud-native technologies. In this role, you will:
Design, implement, and manage AWS Landing Zones and foundational cloud infrastructure.
Support the migration of application stacks to AWS, ensuring performance, security, and scalability.
Manage and maintain Kubernetes clusters and Docker container environments.
Automate infrastructure and deployments using Terraform, Ansible, and CI/CD pipelines.
Monitor and optimize system performance, troubleshoot issues, and collaborate with development teams.
Write and maintain automation scripts to improve operational efficiency.
Qualifications
In addition to a strong technical foundation, we're looking for someone who thrives in collaboration and communicates effectively. You're comfortable navigating ambiguity and you enjoy shaping solutions and working hands-on with cloud infrastructure.
You should have:
Degree or Master's in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Experience with AWS services
Experience in cloud migration (rehosting, replatforming, or refactoring).
Expertise in Kubernetes and/or Amazon EKS.
Strong skills in Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Ansible).
Experience working in Agile/Scrum teams; SAFe is a plus.
It is extra good if you have
• AWS certifications (e.g., Solutions Architect, DevOps Engineer)
Knowledge of security and compliance frameworks (e.g., CIS, NIST).
Experience in telecom or mobile network environments.
Familiarity with GSMA security and compliance standards.
Do you want to contribute to build the future for a seamless and connected society? Then apply today!
What can we offer you?
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with talented people in an international and innovative environment. G+D is a well-established family-owned company at the forefront of the market. Besides a dynamic and evolving industry, we offer you:
Annual wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
Three additional days off per year
Weekly sport activity hour
Collective agreement
Access to the Benify Portal for health activities and discounts
Skandia health insurance
Vacation exchange program
Hybrid office model with the option to work 50% from home
Weekly breakfast at the office
Get to know us and our team at G+D Sweden better by listening to our Jobcast below:
Shaping the next chapter of the digital age
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/71GyhbDv090LgVyukyLf7v?si=f399b1f0d93e47e3
Acast: https://shows.acast.com/5cdc00c69e126b7939fb506b/646e072f95211700118d82a4
Our DNA is in our people
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6BpWiUCMXr3q68dSGEr2w7?si=e4328a3c8db34b8d
Acast: https://shows.acast.com/5cdc00c69e126b7939fb506b/646e070580b8d100110f0e95 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10
Frida.lundholm@gi-de.com
E-post: Frida.lundholm@gi-de.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB
(org.nr 556179-5161) Jobbnummer
9477012