Cloud Engineer
2024-10-09
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
We are now strengthening our Platform Services team with an Engineer for Public Cloud. You will be an enabler for the Aurobay employees to thrive at work. You, together with the team, will play an important role in increasing end user happiness and support our journey to becoming a great place to work.
This is a pivotal role in creating a great user experience for the people at Aurobay. You will work with a team of skilled and motivated engineers enabling our cloud environment to adapt to the quickly changing landscape. Some of your assignments will be to:
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
We are looking for you who are an experienced Cloud, Platform or DevOps Engineer with a strong background in public cloud environment, preferably Azure. You understand the value of enabling other teams through golden paths. You love automating processes and designing standardized, efficient solutions using Azure Cloud services that empower other teams to work effectively and independently within the Azure environment.
You probably have experience in technologies like:
Infrastructure as code (Terraform, Bicep)
Azure Cloud environment
Scripting languages (Bash, Python, Powershell)
CI/CD (GitHub + GitHub Actions)
Azure Arc (Enabling hybrid cloud)
Monitoring (Azure Monitor, Datadog)
You have used DevOps principles before and are open to continue learning with us. You understand the importance of self-service through automation. You know how to balance user experience with security and work together with your team towards the right level. You are a great collaborator, curious engineer and thrive when given responsibility.
Your role at Aurobay As a cloud engineer you will:
Collaborate with the team to enable the technical vision and guiding principles that align with the cloud first vision at Aurobay.
Contribute to fostering a culture of continuous learning and self-service solutions.
Ensure seamless user experience and support extensive automation efforts to improve efficiency.
Utilize a data-driven approach to measure the quality and usage of services, identify areas for improvement, and drive adoption within the organization for on-premises resources.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements in cloud technology and DevOps practices.
Different technical tasks such as CI/CD pipelines to automate deployments, monitor and optimize system performance, manage IaC, ensure best practice according to security and cloud strategy
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 27 October but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Jonas Thim, Jonas.thim@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Clara Pryde, clara.pryde@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
Akademikerna:Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurobay Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Jonas Thim jonas.thim@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
8946820