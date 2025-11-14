Cloud DevOps Engineer

Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-11-14


Cloud DevOps Engineer
Join our team to architect, optimize, and deliver robust networking and DevOps solutions across on-premises and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments.
You will drive automation, enable secure migrations, and streamline operational processes. The role requires hands-on technical expertise, proactive collaboration, and the ability to independently drive projects forward.

Key Responsibilities:
• Design, optimize, and manage network systems (topology, security zones, connectivity patterns) in both legacy and cloud environments.
• Architect and implement secure, scalable, and high-performance solutions using GCP's native and managed services.
• Lead and execute migrations from on-premises to cloud, including planning, data transfer, application reconfiguration, and validation/testing.
• Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines
• Proactively monitor, troubleshoot, and tune performance for networking and cloud platforms.
Technical Requirements:
• Advanced programming skills in Python; proficiency with Shell scripts, YAML, JSON, HCL (Terraform), and general programming experience in multiple languages.
• Deep understanding of networking.
• Experience with automation frameworks and tools.
• Knowledge of containerization and hypervisors (mainly Linux OS, KVM is a plus).
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se.

