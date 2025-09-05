Cloud Developer (.net, Aws And Occp And Ems)
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 4+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
We are looking for a Software Engineer / Cloud Developer for our client.
Description
Who we are? At the Energy department within Propulsion and Energy, we are delivering the complete charging experience and solutions to make life easier for electric vehicle owners. In our group, Energy API and Integration, we develop backend for our wallboxes, and provide APIs towards partners, enabling integration and management of energy resources.
What will you do? As a cloud developer with a focus on device integration and cloud infrastructure management, you will play a key role in contributing to the future of our energy ecosystem. You'll join a collaborative team, offering a creative, self-organizing environment where your tasks will align with your skills and experience. In this role, we encourage you to take ownership of your work while maintaining clear communication and contributing to a supportive team environment. Whether working on backend solutions or full-stack projects, you'll have the chance to grow and learn as part of a company making strides in the evolving energy landscape.
Do you fit the profile?
You are an experienced cloud developer with expertise in .NET, C#, AWS, Terraform, Grafana, Kafka, ECS with fargate, DynamoDB and related technologies.
You have a proven history of integrating complex systems in cloud environments, with strong skills in AWS management, DevOps practices, and optimizing system performance.
Familiarity with cloud security in distributed systems is important, along with experience in event-driven architecture and using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to automate and manage cloud infrastructure.
We value experience in energy systems and protocols such as OCPP, and a general understanding of EMS (Energy Management System) is a bonus.
You are passionate about sustainability, have a strong analytical mindset, and work in an organized, structured way.
Driven by curiosity, you continuously seek improvement, challenge the status quo, and explore new technologies.
You communicate well, thrive in collaborative, fast-paced environments, and embrace working in diverse teams.
You have over 4 years of experience and a bachelor's degree (or equivalent knowledge). A driver's license (level B) is helpful but not required.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
