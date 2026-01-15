Cloud Developer
We are looking for a Cloud Developer for Energy Cloud Services. You will be part of a team responsible for delivering the complete charging experience and solutions for the clients, the electric vehicle owners. You will work with Energy API and Integration. Develop backend for the wallboxes, and provide APIs towards partners, enabling integration and management of energy resources.
Work description:
As a cloud developer with a focus on device integration and cloud infrastructure management, you will play a key role in contributing to the future of our energy ecosystem. You'll join a collaborative team, offering a creative, self-organizing environment where your tasks will align with your skills and experience. You will be encouraged to take ownership of your work.
Experience Required:
• You have a proven history of integrating complex systems in cloud environments, with strong skills in AWS management, DevOps practices, and optimizing system performance. Familiarity with cloud security in distributed systems is important, along with experience in event-driven architecture and using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to automate and manage cloud infrastructure.
• We value experience in energy systems and protocols such as OCPP, and a general understanding of EMS (Energy Management System) is a bonus.
• We also value knowledge in Orleans, cross-platform framework designed to simplify building distributed apps.
• You have a degree in IT/ SW Development or similar
• You have a minimum of 3-5 years of work experience preferably within energy solutions and/or the automotive industry
Skills Required:
• You are a skilled cloud developer with expertise in .NET, C#, AWS, Terraform, Grafana, Kafka, ECS with fargate, DynamoDB and related technologies.
• Excellent communication skills
• A good collaborator and a supportive teamplayer.
• Proactive and curious problem solver
• You thrive in collaborative, fast-paced environments, and embrace working in diverse teams.
• You are passionate about sustainability, have a strong analytical mindset, and work in an organized, structured way.
• Fluent in English both spoken & written
Additional info:
